As Twitchy told you, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez argued for longer paid family leave by comparing people to puppies.

This makes that argument look sane by comparison:

That sounds sorta familiar … where have we heard it before?

Congratulations, AOC. You have indeed managed to out-awful Barack Obama’s awful “You didn’t build that” BS.

But aside from that, who on earth does she think she’s fooling? Besides her army of clapping seals, of course. Her critics have rightly pointed out that her preferred policies rely on fleecing taxpayers, and here she is asserting that she and her minions are going to build this on their own.

This literally makes no sense. Which, we know, is par for the course with AOC. But still. Dear Lord. How this woman even manages to get herself dressed in the morning, we’ll never know.

