As Twitchy told you, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez argued for longer paid family leave by comparing people to puppies.

This makes that argument look sane by comparison:

.@AOC: I’m tired of this idea that #MedicareForAll and tuition free public colleges are some hand out from somebody else. Nobody else is giving us a damn thing. We build this on our own. pic.twitter.com/k8IL6Gfq8I — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) December 10, 2019

That sounds sorta familiar … where have we heard it before?

The arrogance of this is amazing. Doubles down on Obama's "you didn't build this." https://t.co/7GM8b8ltkW — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 10, 2019

If you thought it was bad when Obama insulted entrepreneurs by saying “You didn’t build that,” well … here’s something worse. https://t.co/Qtro0rvNjJ — Rachael Larimore (@RachaelBL) December 10, 2019

Congratulations, AOC. You have indeed managed to out-awful Barack Obama’s awful “You didn’t build that” BS.

But aside from that, who on earth does she think she’s fooling? Besides her army of clapping seals, of course. Her critics have rightly pointed out that her preferred policies rely on fleecing taxpayers, and here she is asserting that she and her minions are going to build this on their own.

Show your work, AOC — Hooray Beerz (@HoorayBeerz1) December 10, 2019

Ummmm wut? THAT'S NOT HOW IT WORKS — Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) December 10, 2019

This literally makes no sense. Which, we know, is par for the course with AOC. But still. Dear Lord. How this woman even manages to get herself dressed in the morning, we’ll never know.

I wonder where @AOC thinks the government gets their money to pay for all of this stuff. The funding fairy? Or is it the Greenbacks Genie? — The Real Keith Stoyk (@KeithStoyk) December 10, 2019

No, you built this on taxpayer dollars stolen from hardworking Americans who chose not to spend $150k on a a degree in queer feminist literature at Brown. https://t.co/SlqTedOJQD — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) December 10, 2019

“We build this on our own….” with other people’s money. https://t.co/d0LDKYCXFN — Matthew (@matthops82) December 10, 2019

But you're literally taking it from someone else. https://t.co/giAx48ksUi — RBe (@RBPundit) December 10, 2019

It is a hand out by putting your hand in my pocket — Tillie Hutton (@HuttonTillie) December 10, 2019