Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks paid family leave policies in this country generally suck. And that’s her prerogative.

But if she’s going to attempt to make a serious argument for longer paid leave, she’s going to have to do decidedly better than this:

Hear her out, you guys:

Because … puppies?

Don’t get us wrong, AOC. We love puppies. But last time we checked, people aren’t puppies. She should probably go back to the drawing board and come up with something that … isn’t that.

