Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks paid family leave policies in this country generally suck. And that’s her prerogative.

But if she’s going to attempt to make a serious argument for longer paid leave, she’s going to have to do decidedly better than this:

.@AOC slams U.S. policy on paid family leave, says dogs get more time with their puppies than mothers with newborn babies https://t.co/MMFZziKZHx — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 10, 2019

Hear her out, you guys:

Puppies aren’t separated from their moms until ~8 weeks. Less than that is thought of as harmful or abusive. One of the most common lengths of US paid family leave is ~6 weeks. So yes, when we “let the market decide”on parental leave, “the market” treats people worse than dogs. https://t.co/Pc14ypHHJF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 10, 2019

At a bare minimum, we need to fight for 3 months paid family leave in the United States. Ideally, I believe we should have 6-12 months of paid leave – just as many other industrial nations do. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 10, 2019

Because … puppies?

Let's make some other comparisons between dogs and their puppies and humans and their babies… On second thought, that would be ludicrous, so let's not. https://t.co/qTRwG4eYIQ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 10, 2019

Don’t get us wrong, AOC. We love puppies. But last time we checked, people aren’t puppies. She should probably go back to the drawing board and come up with something that … isn’t that.

This might be the most strained comparison I've ever heard — Just Quoting (@dailydishwater) December 10, 2019

they're permanently separated and sold, how is this a real take https://t.co/b2Gqr4Q2SS — cc (@cc_fla) December 10, 2019

Hmmm….I don't think anyone is saying children should be removed from their parents and given up for adoption after 6 weeks. #Idiot. — Donald J. Trump – is a hot steaming dump (@TheDonnyDump) December 10, 2019

Yes after their paid family leave is up the baby is then sold. — Well Redneck (@WellRedneck) December 10, 2019

I don't know any companies that pay dogs a salary for their labor… https://t.co/dfjPuJP6ao — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) December 10, 2019

Also, we should make sure all mothers have rabies shots and are kept on a leash before returning to work. https://t.co/D0sP91HZxz — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 10, 2019

I don't agree with AOC on much, but there needs to congressional hearings on this. If companies are giving dogs paid leave, that has to be some sort of tax scheme or something. https://t.co/Vw5NPb2v9i — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) December 10, 2019