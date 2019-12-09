As Twitchy told you, James Comey tweeted that he’d offered to appear on “FOX & Friends” to discuss the IG report and “give them some actual facts about the FBI,” but Fox canceled on him:

Or maybe, James Comey is just full of it. According to CNN’s Oliver Darcy, who’s never off the Fox News beat, a Fox News spokesperson said that Comey was never booked on “FOX & Friends” in the first place:

The Daily Caller News Foundation received the same statement:

Ah. Well, if true, that would certainly explain why he hasn’t accepted Bret Baier’s invitation to appear on “Special Report.”

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

