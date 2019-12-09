As Twitchy told you, James Comey tweeted that he’d offered to appear on “FOX & Friends” to discuss the IG report and “give them some actual facts about the FBI,” but Fox canceled on him:

FYI: I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions. I can’t change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI. They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am. They just cancelled. Must have read the report. — James Comey (@Comey) December 9, 2019

Or maybe, James Comey is just full of it. According to CNN’s Oliver Darcy, who’s never off the Fox News beat, a Fox News spokesperson said that Comey was never booked on “FOX & Friends” in the first place:

Fox News spokesperson disputes @Comey: “James Comey was not booked and was never confirmed to appear on Fox & Friends.” — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 9, 2019

The Daily Caller News Foundation received the same statement:

"James Comey was not booked and was never confirmed to appear on Fox & Friends," – FOX News spokesperson in a statement to the @DailyCaller News Foundation. https://t.co/b65F5qiSz8 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 9, 2019

Ah. Well, if true, that would certainly explain why he hasn’t accepted Bret Baier’s invitation to appear on “Special Report.”

Unsurprisingly, this is a lie. https://t.co/jpBKAFdjyy — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 9, 2019

I'm sure this is the only thing he's lied about. Only this. — terry schappert (@terryschappert) December 9, 2019

Wow, dude just can't tell the truth! — Hohoho🎅Hutch (@hutchlolo) December 9, 2019

I believe Jim Comey…..said no one ever — jeff loconte (@jloconte5) December 9, 2019

