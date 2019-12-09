As Twitchy told you, former FBI Director James Comey didn’t waste much time weighing in on the new IG report. He did a Washington Post op-ed and everything!

Well, in addition to the WaPo piece, Comey says he also offered to take his act to “FOX & Friends,” but they put the kibosh on that:

Trending

Not to worry, James. Because “Special Report” anchor Bret Baier says he’s read the report and would love to have him on:

Comey has yet to accept or even acknowledge Baier’s invitation. We’re sure he’ll get on it eventually. He’s not the type to pass up a golden opportunity like this.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bret baierFBIFNCFox & Friendsfox newsIG ReportJames ComeySpecial Report