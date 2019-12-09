As Twitchy told you, former FBI Director James Comey didn’t waste much time weighing in on the new IG report. He did a Washington Post op-ed and everything!

So it was all lies. No treason. No spying on the campaign. No tapping Trumps wires. It was just good people trying to protect America. https://t.co/9nurCaIBq2 — James Comey (@Comey) December 9, 2019

Well, in addition to the WaPo piece, Comey says he also offered to take his act to “FOX & Friends,” but they put the kibosh on that:

FYI: I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions. I can’t change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI. They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am. They just cancelled. Must have read the report. — James Comey (@Comey) December 9, 2019

Not to worry, James. Because “Special Report” anchor Bret Baier says he’s read the report and would love to have him on:

We’d love to have you back on @SpecialReport Mr Comey – live or pretape. I have read the report. Just DM me. https://t.co/QzL7ydtQ7g — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) December 9, 2019

Comey has yet to accept or even acknowledge Baier’s invitation. We’re sure he’ll get on it eventually. He’s not the type to pass up a golden opportunity like this.