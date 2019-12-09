Today’s IG report may not have exposed the FBI as the treasonous operation some people have portrayed it as, but the FBI hardly came out smelling like roses, either. Even so, despite the report’s citing multiple examples of misconduct, former FBI Director James Comey insisted that the report was a vindication:

That interpretation didn’t fly with a lot of people, but it was evidently good enough for CNBC’s John Harwood:

Putting aside this business about Fox canceling on Comey (“Special Report” anchor Bret Baier invited Comey on his show to discuss the report, an invitation Comey has yet to accept or acknowledge), what’s all this about Comey being “exonerated”?

