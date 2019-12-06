As Twitchy told you earlier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently claimed that her family “might’ve just starved” under the Trump administration’s food stamp work requirement:

What AOC conveniently forgot to mention (or was just too dumb to know) was that the work requirement does not affect parents:

But if there’s one thing we know about AOC, it’s that she’ll always find another shovel:

What’s all this about “‘adult’ (18+) children”?

AOC frequently behaves like a child, so infantilizing adults is right in her wheelhouse.

Ackshually:

Looks like AOC forgot to do the reading assignment again. Or she just hopes no one else did it.

That’s actually a pretty fair question, considering AOC’s apparent lack of faith in the government apparatus:

What is socialism if not paperwork, waiting, and absurdist bureaucracy?

