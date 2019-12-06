As Twitchy told you earlier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently claimed that her family “might’ve just starved” under the Trump administration’s food stamp work requirement:

My family relied on food stamps (EBT) when my dad died at 48. I was a student. If this happened then, we might’ve just starved. Now, many people will. It’s shameful how the GOP works overtime to create freebies for the rich while dissolving lifelines of those who need it most. https://t.co/WOrYvhfPj4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 5, 2019

What AOC conveniently forgot to mention (or was just too dumb to know) was that the work requirement does not affect parents:

Another viral-but-misleading tweet from AOC. The work requirement rule doesn't affect parents, which she would have known had she read the story: "The USDA rule change affects people between the ages of 18 and 49 who are childless and not disabled." https://t.co/1Dewzi5cTT — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 6, 2019

The rule applies to able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 49 who do not have dependents. The rule wouldn’t apply to parents with minor children, the elderly, or disabled people. — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) December 6, 2019

But if there’s one thing we know about AOC, it’s that she’ll always find another shovel:

The rule ignores the reality of American life. Plenty of parents who support can’t claim “adult” (18+) children as dependents. Getting disability status is notoriously difficult &food is an immediate need. What if someone has an undiagnosed mental issue, like severe depression? https://t.co/UzBvF5dY7l — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 6, 2019

What’s all this about “‘adult’ (18+) children”?

Gonna put on my Ryan Conservative hat for one second (just one second, promise), but damn, this is what progressives want: permanent childhood. Quote-unquote adult 18+ children. My God. All right, back to Big Government Caudilloism Conservatism now. https://t.co/iMHJf04ZgU — PEG (@pegobry) December 6, 2019

AOC frequently behaves like a child, so infantilizing adults is right in her wheelhouse.

And it does not consider those of us who are caring for aging or disabled parents…A 24/7 job. — Jeremy Van Gheem (@JEREMYGHEEM) December 6, 2019

Or adult disabled children. — Jennifer (@Jen_Win_) December 6, 2019

Ackshually:

Well, that and the requirements for being exempted for the work requirement don't look that onerous, at least on paper: "incapacity to work" is based on a doctor's note, not SSI/Soc Sec eligibility, inability by reason of being a caregiver is for any child under 6, not just —– — Jane the Actuary (@JanetheActuary) December 6, 2019

your own kid, or caring for an adult who is incapacitated more than 20 hours per week, based on a self-report rather than some extensive proof, etc. https://t.co/bMDvnsKwRd. — Jane the Actuary (@JanetheActuary) December 6, 2019

Looks like AOC forgot to do the reading assignment again. Or she just hopes no one else did it.

Nothing is stopping you or others from helping these ppl financially or physically. Why does the funding need to go thru the gov first if you don't trust their standards of criteria? — Tronie's Trannys (@TroniesTrannies) December 6, 2019

That’s actually a pretty fair question, considering AOC’s apparent lack of faith in the government apparatus:

These exclusionary “rules” sound great to anyone who hasn’t dealt with the actual lived experience. In truth it means paperwork, waiting, & absurdist bureaucracy. Let’s talk about the example of severe depression, which is an elevated risk for people in economic hardship. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 6, 2019

What is socialism if not paperwork, waiting, and absurdist bureaucracy?