As Twitchy told you last night, Melania Trump called out Stanford Law prof and impeachment witness Pamela Karlan for invoking 13-year-old Barron Trump to make a completely asinine point about Donald Trump not being a king.

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

Well, for what it’s worth, CNN’s Chris Cuomo gets where she’s coming from … except her outrage doesn’t really count because she’s, you know, married to Donald Trump:

Two obvious points: Going after kids is rightly a nono in politics; and this first point would have more weight here, if not for the obvious: the husband of Melania who rightly calls for us to #BeBest, is too often at his absolute worst, disrespecting everyone and anyone. https://t.co/6cXD5aghzF — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) December 4, 2019

Guess that means it sucks to be Barron, then. With Donald Trump as his dad, it’s basically always open season on him and that’s just the way it’s gonna be so he and Melania may as well get used to it.

“Going after kids is rightly a nono in politics” That should have been the end of the tweet. — Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) December 5, 2019

Nice excuse for being crummy to a kid in your second obvious point. pic.twitter.com/zYv5IGL46e — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 5, 2019

Shorter Cuomo: "Going after kids is *totally* okay in politics so long as they are kids of pols I dislike." — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) December 5, 2019

"going after kids is nono, but it's not bad here because trump is the bad man." https://t.co/12hQclMJVS — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) December 5, 2019

Cuomo should’ve just tweeted that. At least it would’ve gotten straight to the point.

Just to clarify… even though you're the kid of a politician, you're a big boy adult now, so people can still go after you, Fredo. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 4, 2019

great take Fredo — Rani Snark~~ ~ Science Skeptic 🌎 (@MilitaryRosary) December 4, 2019

Ok, Fredo. — The Left Ruins Everything (@TheLeftRuins) December 5, 2019