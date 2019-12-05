As Twitchy told you last night, Melania Trump called out Stanford Law prof and impeachment witness Pamela Karlan for invoking 13-year-old Barron Trump to make a completely asinine point about Donald Trump not being a king.

Well, for what it’s worth, CNN’s Chris Cuomo gets where she’s coming from … except her outrage doesn’t really count because she’s, you know, married to Donald Trump:

Guess that means it sucks to be Barron, then. With Donald Trump as his dad, it’s basically always open season on him and that’s just the way it’s gonna be so he and Melania may as well get used to it.

Cuomo should’ve just tweeted that. At least it would’ve gotten straight to the point.

