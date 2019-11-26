Now that he’s been away from the White House for a while, Barack Obama seems to be transitioning into honey badger mode.

Last month, he slammed wokeness and cancel culture. Now comes this:

JUST IN: Obama privately said he would speak up to stop Sanders from becoming Dem nominee: report https://t.co/u9oOFDCunl pic.twitter.com/MIKugQIBaD — The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2019

More from Politico:

Publicly, he has been clear that he won’t intervene in the primary for or against a candidate, unless he believed there was some egregious attack. “I can’t even imagine with this field how bad it would have to be for him to say something,” said a close adviser. Instead, he sees his role as providing guardrails to keep the process from getting too ugly and to unite the party when the nominee is clear. There is one potential exception: Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said privately that if Bernie were running away with the nomination, Obama would speak up to stop him. (Asked about that, a spokesperson for Obama pointed out that Obama recently said he would support and campaign for whoever the Democratic nominee is.) … When it comes to Sanders, I asked one close adviser whether Obama would really lay himself on the line to prevent a Sanders nomination. “I can’t really confirm that,” the adviser said. “He hasn’t said that directly to me. The only reason I’m hesitating at all is because, yeah, if Bernie were running away with it, I think maybe we would all have to say something. But I don’t think that’s likely. It’s not happening.” (Another close Obama friend said, “Bernie’s not a Democrat.”)

Oh man … can you imagine? It’s not like our ears would be looking forward to listening to Bernie Sanders old-man-yells-at-clouds his way through next year’s presidential debates, but we can’t help but be intrigued by the prospect of Barack Obama stepping in to slow the Bern. We’ve got to take what we can get these days.

Ladies & gentlemen, I regret to inform you that Barack Obama is now CANCELED https://t.co/gsEhUzlMqY — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 26, 2019

Red pilled Obama is the best Obama https://t.co/VxQRjb0QL3 pic.twitter.com/L3YFJ4qz9P — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) November 26, 2019

Ohhhh I can’t wait until the Bernie Bros hear about this one n https://t.co/bpot3ll2Pq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 26, 2019

Looks like some of them are already mad:

Obama cares more about his legacy than REAL hope and change — Nate Tha Great 🌹 TMC 🏁 (@nate909page) November 26, 2019

This is about him protecting his legacy, nothing more, all ego. This guy is such a massive fraud. — Smooth Kuato Lives (@LivesKuato) November 26, 2019

From Hope and Change to No hope and no change. In fact why fight for change, change is too hard. Now back to jetskiing with billionaires. — saneblane (@blanesane1) November 26, 2019

Obama, you just keep on disappointing don't you? I can't believe many people actually thought you were all that… — Lulu Walcott 🦂 Bernie Bro 😊 (@LuluWalcott1) November 26, 2019

Straight into our veins.

Obama vs. the Bernie Bros and incel trap house is going to be amazing — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 26, 2019