We can’t recall ever having heard of Jen Winston before, but she’s got a blue checkmark so she must be someone special. According to her Twitter bio, ‘writer, speaker, unlearner’ Jen prefers the pronouns “she/her.” But we’d prefer to think of her as just “that insufferably woke person no one wants to be around.” We’re basing that on this tweet about how she’s preparing for the family Thanksgiving:

My mom: “Don’t forget to pack something nice for thanksgiving!” Me: pic.twitter.com/LR6cg0JHTd — Jen Winston (@jenerous) November 24, 2019

Notice that she doesn’t seem to have left any room in her suitcase for a shred of dignity.

What in the heck does "decolonize your bookshelf" mean? — Lilah Thomas (@Thomas93Lilah) November 26, 2019

It means “the person wearing this t-shirt is not to be taken seriously on anything ever.”

I'm so thankful no one in my family is like this (also: "pro hoe?" really?!? 😂🤣) https://t.co/5dcEDN7TQ6 — Brad Polum-snot-nosed-lemming-bo (@brad_polumbo) November 26, 2019

Crazy cat lady starter kit — starlitbox (@Starlitbox) November 26, 2019

Let me pack my 400 dollar carryon with shirts that show how “woke” i am in my 2500 dollar apartment in the neighborhood that used to belong to the brown people I champion for. They are homeless now because I need 6 dollar lattes and artisan bagels. Zero self awareness. — Christopher Ryan (@ChrisRyanComedy) November 26, 2019

this is the bravest thing i have ever seen. not many people have the courage to go to Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner and force their family to acknowledge their racism over pumpkin pie, and for that reason, we stan a qween. the troops got nothing on this. ❤️ — 16 Handles fan accou🎄 (@BasedKashiBar) November 26, 2019

imagine being this obnoxious — black michael cera (@JayGuevaraXCIX) November 26, 2019

I feel sorry for your mom — Dac-attack (@YMdac92) November 26, 2019

Ah, so you're the family disappointment at Thanksgiving. — Papa Joe (@IamPapaJoseph) November 26, 2019

that 1 family member no1 likes — FuYa (@Ninjafuya) November 26, 2019

Oh well. At least she’ll have her shirts to keep her company.

