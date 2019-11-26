We can’t recall ever having heard of Jen Winston before, but she’s got a blue checkmark so she must be someone special. According to her Twitter bio, ‘writer, speaker, unlearner’ Jen prefers the pronouns “she/her.” But we’d prefer to think of her as just “that insufferably woke person no one wants to be around.” We’re basing that on this tweet about how she’s preparing for the family Thanksgiving:

Notice that she doesn’t seem to have left any room in her suitcase for a shred of dignity.

It means “the person wearing this t-shirt is not to be taken seriously on anything ever.”

Trending

Oh well. At least she’ll have her shirts to keep her company.

***

Related:

Meet the delightful lefty whose ‘Thanksgiving Rules’ are sure to make her super-popular this year

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jen Winstont-shirtsThanksgivingVaginawoke