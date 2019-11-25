Last week, in his speech accepting the Anti-Defamation League’s International Leadership Award, actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen made an impassioned plea for internet censorship. Now, his speech has been adapted for a Washington Post “Perspective” piece, and he’s only too pleased to double down on his call for the government to police speech:

Congress shouldn’t do anything. Because the government should not be the arbiters of speech. That may be how it works in other countries, but that’s not the way we do things here.

It seems pretty clear at this point that this isn’t one of Cohen’s bits, much as it pains us to say it. He really seems to believe that government regulation of speech is the answer to our problems. And there’s nothing remotely funny about that.

