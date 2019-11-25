A lot of media firefighters seem to be struggling today with the incredibly good optics of Donald Trump honoring hero dog Conan at the White House today, but Joan Walsh may very well need some kind of intervention.

Seriously, we’re legit worried about her:

Oh … oh dear …

Totally normal.

A lot of things have changed. Including, apparently, it being sexist to make snarky remarks about the First Lady’s fashion choices:

But we digress. Because really, this is about Joan Walsh and her inability to cope with the mere fact that Donald and Melania Trump exist.

Better get the padded cell ready now.

