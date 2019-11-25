A lot of media firefighters seem to be struggling today with the incredibly good optics of Donald Trump honoring hero dog Conan at the White House today, but Joan Walsh may very well need some kind of intervention.

Seriously, we’re legit worried about her:

This is terrifying. Trump and Melania exude coldness to Conan the hero dog. Melania, whose coat is slightly macabre (to me, but others may find it lovely), moves away from Conan multiple times. 1/3 https://t.co/s9T3Y4ZYTn — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) November 25, 2019

Trump tells you how incredible “this particular type of dog" is, repeatedly, but he clearly can't remember the name of the breed or other details. He tells us he really wanted the dog to be muzzled, which tells you about his fear 2/3 — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) November 25, 2019

“Conan is a tough cookie,” we learn. Still nothing about his breed. Trump repeatedly “jokes” about siccing the dog on journalists. Also, again, his command of the language rivals (maybe) a five-year-old. Terrifying 3/3 — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) November 25, 2019

Oh … oh dear …

very normal thread by very normal person https://t.co/LKAcnsn2Y1 — cc (@cc_fla) November 25, 2019

Totally normal.

Terrifying? — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) November 25, 2019

t E r R i F y I n G pic.twitter.com/PJmA5McHFD — NeoN: Automataster (@neontaster) November 25, 2019

"terrifying" has lost a lot of meaning in this era https://t.co/lceAz7ZuHh — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 25, 2019

A lot of things have changed. Including, apparently, it being sexist to make snarky remarks about the First Lady’s fashion choices:

Yeah, neither can show the the simple emotive connection to a dog that comes naturally to all upstanding Americans. Also, what is with that coat!???? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 25, 2019

Very Cruella De Vil, but with flowers? — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) November 25, 2019

WHY ARE LIBERALS OBSESSED WITH WHAT WOMEN WEAR!?!?!!https://t.co/yIl8XFCCJ3 pic.twitter.com/eD930R6E14 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 25, 2019

But we digress. Because really, this is about Joan Walsh and her inability to cope with the mere fact that Donald and Melania Trump exist.

Terrifying would be charging into a terrorists stronghold not knowing if you're going to get blown up or shot while a bomb goes off down a tunnel where your furry best friend just went. What you're experiencing is called derangement. https://t.co/TOJKgaDv5Y — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 25, 2019

these people have totally lost touch with reality — Justus Eapen (@justuseapen) November 25, 2019

You need help. — Sam Spade (@hawaii50bruh) November 25, 2019

What are you going to do when he is reelected — Milwaukee Mob (@themilwaukeemob) November 25, 2019

Better get the padded cell ready now.