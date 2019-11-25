As Twitchy told you earlier, Donald Trump welcomed Conan, the hero dog who chased Abu Bakr al-Baghadi toward his ultimate demise, to the White House today. Which is actually pretty great. Or, at least, it’s great if you’re a normal person.

Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle is apparently not a normal person, because this was his take on the event:

Well yes, Frankie. Two children died in that raid, but …

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill stupidity. This is world-class.

Trending

But enough about you, Frankie.

It wasn’t Conan who killed them. It wasn’t Donald Trump who killed them.

When you hate Trump so much that you’re willing to excuse a terrorist for murdering his own kids, you might have a problem.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Abu Bakr al-BaghdadichildrenConanFrankie Boyle