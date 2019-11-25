As Twitchy told you earlier, Donald Trump welcomed Conan, the hero dog who chased Abu Bakr al-Baghadi toward his ultimate demise, to the White House today. Which is actually pretty great. Or, at least, it’s great if you’re a normal person.

Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle is apparently not a normal person, because this was his take on the event:

Two children died in this raid – they're giving a dog a certificate. https://t.co/rpGIPGn9AV — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) November 25, 2019

Well yes, Frankie. Two children died in that raid, but …

The worst take on the internet doesn’t exis- — The Red-Headed Libertarian™️ (@TRHLofficial) November 25, 2019

you are so dumb it’s incredible — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 25, 2019

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill stupidity. This is world-class.

Were they not killed by their own dad? — Theophilus.P.Wildebeeste (@Grant_Chapman27) November 25, 2019

But enough about you, Frankie.

Who killed em? — MeMate (@Jakscatt) November 25, 2019

Who killed the two children, Frankie? https://t.co/8azV7TPSy2 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 25, 2019

It wasn’t Conan who killed them. It wasn’t Donald Trump who killed them.

Their FATHER killed them. FFS, dude. https://t.co/Dc8AhiNUQP — 🦃 Thankful Ginger 🍁 (@mchastain81) November 25, 2019

He blew himself up, with his children. My God man. — insipidwanker (@insipidwanker) November 25, 2019

The terrorist blew up the kids. I’m sorry this is too hard for you to understand Frankie — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) November 25, 2019

They were murdered by their terrorist father when he used them as human shields. https://t.co/Tcdpyyw6Js — Kaitlin, gargantuan woman (@thefactualprep) November 25, 2019

Two children were blown up by their extremist, murdering Dad. Fixed it. — Neil P (@iamneilpearce) November 25, 2019

The dog killed the bastard that killed the kids. Sorry this is so hard for you. — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) November 25, 2019

When you hate Trump so much that you’re willing to excuse a terrorist for murdering his own kids, you might have a problem.