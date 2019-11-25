As Twitchy told you earlier, Donald Trump welcomed Conan, the hero dog who chased Abu Bakr al-Baghadi toward his ultimate demise, to the White House today. Which is actually pretty great. Or, at least, it’s great if you’re a normal person.
Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle is apparently not a normal person, because this was his take on the event:
Two children died in this raid – they're giving a dog a certificate. https://t.co/rpGIPGn9AV
— Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) November 25, 2019
Well yes, Frankie. Two children died in that raid, but …
The worst take on the internet doesn’t exis-
— The Red-Headed Libertarian™️ (@TRHLofficial) November 25, 2019
you are so dumb it’s incredible
— Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 25, 2019
This isn’t your run-of-the-mill stupidity. This is world-class.
Were they not killed by their own dad?
— Theophilus.P.Wildebeeste (@Grant_Chapman27) November 25, 2019
But enough about you, Frankie.
Who killed em?
— MeMate (@Jakscatt) November 25, 2019
Who killed the two children, Frankie? https://t.co/8azV7TPSy2
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 25, 2019
It wasn’t Conan who killed them. It wasn’t Donald Trump who killed them.
Their FATHER killed them. FFS, dude. https://t.co/Dc8AhiNUQP
— 🦃 Thankful Ginger 🍁 (@mchastain81) November 25, 2019
He blew himself up, with his children.
My God man.
— insipidwanker (@insipidwanker) November 25, 2019
The terrorist blew up the kids. I’m sorry this is too hard for you to understand Frankie
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) November 25, 2019
They were murdered by their terrorist father when he used them as human shields. https://t.co/Tcdpyyw6Js
— Kaitlin, gargantuan woman (@thefactualprep) November 25, 2019
Two children were blown up by their extremist, murdering Dad. Fixed it.
— Neil P (@iamneilpearce) November 25, 2019
The dog killed the bastard that killed the kids. Sorry this is so hard for you.
— matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) November 25, 2019
When you hate Trump so much that you’re willing to excuse a terrorist for murdering his own kids, you might have a problem.
I'm struggling to come up with a dunk on this tweet that surpasses the self-own of the tweet itself.
— Big Government Phil (@philllosoraptor) November 25, 2019