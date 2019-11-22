Andy Lassner has a real hangup about GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik. It’s kind of pathological, actually:

Perfect time to follow and donate to @TedraCobb to make sure she beats @EliseStefanik very, very badly. — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 21, 2019

I miss my father every single day. A career United States Marine. A lifelong republican. The best man I ever knew. But, I’m grateful he’s not alive to see traitors like @DevinNunes, @Jim_Jordan and @EliseStefanik carry water for Vladimir Putin and Russia. — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 21, 2019

Oddly enough, he seems to think Stefanik’s obsessed with him:

Dear @EliseStefanik, I’m humbled and honored that you included me in your ad. As a sign of my appreciation, I will be donating to @TedraCobb again today. I will also be asking everyone of my followers here on twitter to donate at least $1 to her. Again, thank you. https://t.co/uJ1WRABvll — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 21, 2019

We dunno … seems like Lassner’s the one who’s fixated here.

Damnit! I’m so sorry. I’m unable to watch because Hannity is on at the exact same time that I will be donating more money to @TedraCobb https://t.co/bYamMXr52K — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2019

In any case, it seems Stefanik took in a pretty good fundraising haul after her appearance on “Hannity.”

THANK YOU to all of my supporters — we raised $500K in UNDER 2 HOURS last night! I am deeply honored and overwhelmed by all of your support and will continue standing up for FACTS and #NY21. Join me in this fight and donate today! https://t.co/tVW9NvZSMx — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 22, 2019

And that’s really sticking in Andy’s craw. So he’s gonna do something about it. Something that will definitely teach Stefanik a lesson. That’s right: Andy’s deploying a hashtag.

It seems to me that we can all do two things here. 1. Donate anything we can afford to @TedraCobb today. 2. Get the hashtag #ByeByeElise to trend. https://t.co/YGDVsp5ZdS — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2019

Breaking: Just got word from @EliseStefanik that she would not like #ByeByeElise to trend. Do not send a tweet with the hashtag #ByeByeElise It would only boost the highly qualified and honorable @TedraCobb So please DO NOT use the hashtag #ByeByeElise — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2019

Using the hashtag #ByeByeElise because she’s a would only help help boost the fantastic @TedraCobb. This would be mean to pathological liar @EliseStefanik and show her how pathetic she was on @seanhannity and in the impeachment hearings So don’t use it. #ByeByeElise — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2019

Why is #ByeByeElise trending??? I asked you not to use it!! Please do not allow #ByeByeElise to move up any further in trending topics #ByeByeElise — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2019

This is not good. @Jim_Jordan is very, very upset about the #ByeByeElise hashtag He asks that we NOT use #ByeByeElise — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2019

I really, really hope @EliseStefanik hasn’t seen that #ByeByeElise is trending in the top 5 after only 20 minutes and people are donating at a record pace to her opponent @TedraCobb — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2019

I pray @seanhannity doesn’t feel responsible for #ByeByeElise trending. Just because he put @EliseStefanik on his show to amplify her lies doesn’t mean he wanted every one to donate right now to @TedraCobb #ByeByeElise — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2019

Dear @EliseStefanik, I’m sorry that even @realDonaldTrump shilling for you on television and in fundraising emails hasn’t stopped #ByeByeElise from trending and from @TedraCobb kicking your ass. Selling your soul shouldn’t cost this much. My apologies. — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2019

Ugh. #ByeByeElise is at #1 in the United States of America. I give up. pic.twitter.com/PD02HKBiCj — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2019

It seems that it’s not just the Hollywood liberals, @EliseStefanik. The entire country has seen to it that a #ByeByeElise hashtag became the #1 trending topic on Twitter. Sad face emoji. https://t.co/optLwTdswD — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2019

Wait. #ByeByeElise is the #3 trending topic IN THE WORLD???!!! The entire planet is aware of ⁦@EliseStefanik⁩ and her shameless lying? That’s too bad. pic.twitter.com/SXgMSKLUY8 — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2019

Is getting a hashtag like #ByeByeElise to trend petty? Yes. Do people like @EliseStefanik deserve every ounce of our pettiness? Absolutely. — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2019

And speaking of petty, look who’s helping Andy to spread the word:

A trending hashtag? Well, that’s it. We’ve all seen how trending hashtags have hurt Donald Trump. Elise Stefanik obviously doesn’t have a prayer.

Seriously, though, this is so sad. Imagine believing this strongly in the power of hashtag. Whatever makes you feel good about yourself, we guess. Though if we were Andy, we’d actually be pretty embarrassed.

So brave. — Endsina Ty ✌️ (@TyWoods99) November 22, 2019

You’re so brave. 🙄 — J. Thompson (@PackofPirates8) November 22, 2019

Andy probably thinks that’s exactly what he’s doing.

I like Andy but that shtick is so childish — TD (@FreshTDef) November 22, 2019