With the news that Joe Biden’s son Hunter is, “with scientific certainty,” the father of an Arkansas woman’s baby, some prospective debate watchers can’t help but hope that at least one of the candidates will congratulate Joe on another grandchild.

will anyone onstage tonight congratulate joe on his new grandchild — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 20, 2019

The Dem who wishes Joe Biden congratulations on his newest grandchild at the debate tonight instantly wins this is the rule — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 20, 2019

And while that would certainly be entertaining, it wouldn’t quite pack the punch of this potential question proposed by (Not That) Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze:

A good question at the debate tonight should be if Joe Biden thinks his new grandchild should have been aborted. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2019

Earlier this year, before his heart-to-heart with Alyssa Milano, he likely wouldn’t’ve hesitated to say no. But now … who knows? There’s really only one way to find out.

oh boy….. — Dennis H. (@dentrev1) November 20, 2019

Lmaoooooo — Bryan Greenland (@landagreen24) November 20, 2019

🔥🔥🔥 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) November 20, 2019

Just brutal — ExileOnWoodward (@ExileOnWoodward) November 20, 2019

It is actually an incredibly serious question. — Charles (@CharlesD1367) November 20, 2019

One that deserves a serious answer. Don’t you think?