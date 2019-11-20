With the news that Joe Biden’s son Hunter is, “with scientific certainty,” the father of an Arkansas woman’s baby, some prospective debate watchers can’t help but hope that at least one of the candidates will congratulate Joe on another grandchild.
will anyone onstage tonight congratulate joe on his new grandchild
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 20, 2019
The Dem who wishes Joe Biden congratulations on his newest grandchild at the debate tonight instantly wins this is the rule
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 20, 2019
And while that would certainly be entertaining, it wouldn’t quite pack the punch of this potential question proposed by (Not That) Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze:
A good question at the debate tonight should be if Joe Biden thinks his new grandchild should have been aborted.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2019
Earlier this year, before his heart-to-heart with Alyssa Milano, he likely wouldn’t’ve hesitated to say no. But now … who knows? There’s really only one way to find out.
oh boy…..
— Dennis H. (@dentrev1) November 20, 2019
Lmaoooooo
— Bryan Greenland (@landagreen24) November 20, 2019
https://t.co/u7EaylPvye pic.twitter.com/T0UP6zSRUP
— Kaitlin, gargantuan woman (@thefactualprep) November 20, 2019
— Theresa Kelley 💞Trump2020🇺🇸 (@Kelly2Teresa) November 20, 2019
— justaguy (@JMurray247) November 20, 2019
— Dr. Ramirez 🇺🇸 ☕🍷🎮 (@cybr_gk) November 20, 2019
🔥🔥🔥
— Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) November 20, 2019
Just brutal
— ExileOnWoodward (@ExileOnWoodward) November 20, 2019
It is actually an incredibly serious question.
— Charles (@CharlesD1367) November 20, 2019
One that deserves a serious answer. Don’t you think?