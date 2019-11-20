With the news that Joe Biden’s son Hunter is, “with scientific certainty,” the father of an Arkansas woman’s baby, some prospective debate watchers can’t help but hope that at least one of the candidates will congratulate Joe on another grandchild.

And while that would certainly be entertaining, it wouldn’t quite pack the punch of this potential question proposed by (Not That) Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze:

Earlier this year, before his heart-to-heart with Alyssa Milano, he likely wouldn’t’ve hesitated to say no. But now … who knows? There’s really only one way to find out.

One that deserves a serious answer. Don’t you think?

