You’d think Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts would know better by now than to bring a knife to an intellectual gunfight with firearms and gun policy expert Stephen Gutowski, but apparently she still hasn’t learned her lesson.

Let’s set the stage: Earlier today, Gutowski tweeted about a recent MSNBC report on Utah teachers being trained to handle and carry guns in their classrooms. Gutowski noted the MSNBC’s fair approach to the story:

Saw a report from MSNBC earlier today on teachers being trained to carry guns in their Utah schools that was both interesting and fair. Glad to see the teachers being interviewed about why they want to be armed. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 18, 2019

It reminded me a lot of my time with teachers training to legally carry guns in Colorado https://t.co/ZQxEGzMPcs — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 18, 2019

Gutowski’s assessment seems accurate. So naturally, Shannon Watts is angry with him:

This was an interview with a male educator; 77% of US teachers are women, and the vast majority don't want to be armed. Most police also oppose arming teachers. Data doesn't show arming teachers stop gun violence. It does show stronger gun laws stop gun violence. Cc @MSNBC https://t.co/KBH88qWsCT — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 18, 2019

If Watts thought she could get away with such a gross mischaracterization of the report, she was sorely mistaken. Gutowski is calling her out — and unlike her, he’s got facts on his side:

I'm not sure what you were watching, Ms. Watts, but the only report on MSNBC today about teachers training to carry firearms shows a number of female teachers in the class & prominently features an interview with a female teacher. Here's the segment: https://t.co/fErqXd6qZI https://t.co/tKxa9mJebu — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 18, 2019

The same is true of my own report on training for teachers in Colorado: https://t.co/ZQxEGzMPcs — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 18, 2019

Whatever you think of the issue of arming teachers, the teachers who want to be armed deserve to have their voices heard. It's helpful to hear what their motivations are and how they respond to critics of arming teachers. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 18, 2019

But Watts doesn’t want those voices to be heard.

The woman they interview, Mr. Gutowski, does not say she wants to be armed. In fact, she expresses concern about being expected to shoot a student gunman. The male teacher at the end says he wants to be armed. https://t.co/QNV5TWv6X9 pic.twitter.com/p7n2UviBi1 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 18, 2019

Gutowski never dismisses the female teacher’s concern. The only thing of which he’s dismissive is Watts’ deception.

Your original tweet accused MSNBC of only interviewing a male teacher which is objectively false and, frankly, bizarre since most of the segment was an interview of a female teacher. https://t.co/IPPkqLbJaf — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 18, 2019

I said only the male teacher wanted to be armed. It's bizarre that when presented with evidence of the interview you're continuing to act like it was a segment representing broad views of average educators. But then again, you're a gun lobby shill masquerading as a reporter. https://t.co/LzORn4inA2 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 18, 2019

This is, of course, demonstrably false. Here's what you said. "This was an interview with a male educator." It was actually an interview with a female teacher, a police instructor, and a male teacher. I suppose MSNBC are gun lobby shills too now? https://t.co/QcQWIjY90s pic.twitter.com/yvz37lUmWo — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 18, 2019

Watts isn’t making any sense whatsoever. She sounds unhinged. So, basically, it’s just another day in the life of Shannon Watts.

"she expresses concern about being expected to shoot a student gunman" – should she NOT be concerned? are the male teachers just itching to mow down some student shooters? this is so odd… pic.twitter.com/YeCvRQIfTv — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 18, 2019

Besides, what she says is: "it would be tough, it would be heartbreaking, but just think of how it would alter like if you didn't do something" — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 18, 2019

Yes, that's a common view among the armed teachers I've interviewed. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 18, 2019

It's the view I would WANT them to have. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 18, 2019

It’s a logical view. No wonder Watts doesn’t understand it.

Keep obfuscating so you can avoid telling the truth: The only people who want teachers to be armed are the gun lobbyists you represent because it will enrich gun manufacturers while advancing the @NRA's agenda of guns everywhere. https://t.co/kb68gWbJCw — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 18, 2019

It's ok for people who don't agree with you to be interviewed by reporters, Ms. Watts. MSNBC did a good job of presenting these teachers' points of view. Kudos to them. https://t.co/tKRnmKPNsW — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 18, 2019

You are bad at this. No one said they shouldn't interview people with different viewpoints. I said that YOU shouldn't act like one interview with a male reporter represents how the vast majority of educators feel about being armed. Because they oppose it. I said good day, sir. https://t.co/jLXSRQjb63 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 18, 2019

She said good day! Guess that means Gutowski gets the last word (as it should be):

I literally never did anything like that. There are a significant number of teachers who not only want to be armed but already are. Their views are perfectly valid and MSNBC is right to interview them. You're wrong to mislead about both the female teacher's views and mine. https://t.co/pSW1K1tuPm — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 18, 2019

Shannon Watts is wrong, period.