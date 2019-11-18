Remember earlier this year, when the New York Times debuted their hot new euphemism for fetal heartbeats, “embryonic pulsing”? Well, it seems that in the ensuing months, they’ve had time to come up with something a little less flashy:

Here’s the @nytimes referring to a fetal heartbeat as “the pulsing of what becomes the fetus’s heart,” but at least they managed to upgrade from “embryonic pulsing,” which is what they used in their reporting earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/eD9NpeN4gz — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) November 18, 2019

They’ve come a long way, baby.

Why do they twist themselves like this trying to dismiss a heartbeat early on when they don't have a problem with late term after you have a fully-formed baby? https://t.co/RPy2M7Y1e1 — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 18, 2019

That’s a really good question.

my educated guess is that it’s all a sham — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) November 18, 2019

And that’s a really good answer.