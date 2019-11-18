Gun control opponents frequently joke about gun control advocates eventually moving on to push for bans on everything else that can possibly be connected to people’s deaths. “More people are killed every year by cars than by guns … you gonna ban cars next?” Well, maybe it’s not actually such a joke anymore. Check out what Elizabeth Warren tweeted yesterday to mark “World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Crash Victims”:

And how, pray tell, does she propose to do that? There’s really only one way to put a total stop to “traffic violence,” and that’s putting a stop to traffic altogether.

Snort.

