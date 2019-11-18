Gun control opponents frequently joke about gun control advocates eventually moving on to push for bans on everything else that can possibly be connected to people’s deaths. “More people are killed every year by cars than by guns … you gonna ban cars next?” Well, maybe it’s not actually such a joke anymore. Check out what Elizabeth Warren tweeted yesterday to mark “World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Crash Victims”:

Traffic violence kills thousands and injures even more Americans every year. On World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Crash Victims, I'm sending my love to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones. It's time to #EndTrafficViolence. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 17, 2019

And how, pray tell, does she propose to do that? There’s really only one way to put a total stop to “traffic violence,” and that’s putting a stop to traffic altogether.

It's time to stand up to Big Traffic! — Spam Elliot (@jones4440) November 18, 2019

Does this make AAA a domestic terror organization? — Chris (@voyager42515145) November 18, 2019

We were told if someone uses a lifeless instrument to kill people, we should ban the hunk of metal. — Razor (@hale_razor) November 18, 2019

👏BETTER👏AUTOMOBILE👏CONTROL👏LAWS — Arty V (@ArtemisV7) November 18, 2019

Ban cars, especially automatics? — angrycdn (@angrycdn) November 18, 2019

ITS ABOUT TIME SOMEONE CAMPAIGNED TO BAN CARS! #CommonSenseCarLaws — Colton Todd (@ThirdPentateuch) November 18, 2019

Time to ban cars I guess — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) November 18, 2019

It's about time we ban cars, @ewarren. There's no 2nd Amendment right to own a car and commit traffic violence. — Miguel de León (@xchixm) November 18, 2019

No one needs a vehicle that travels faster than 20 mph. And large capacity cars are a problem as well. We need a waiting period, a restriction on resales, and a car buyback program. Don’t get me started on Jeeps. No one needs a car that was originally designed for war. — Ride Fast (@RalphWCarpenter) November 17, 2019

What the helll is traffic violence? — tom rinschler (@kyrinsch) November 18, 2019

This is so inane. — Ken "Warchild" Whelan (@SixGunSamurai) November 18, 2019

How do you plan on ending accidents? — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) November 18, 2019

Shhh. She’s got a tax…I mean plan for everything. — Jeff E. Perpetual Scholar (@Natural_PhD) November 18, 2019