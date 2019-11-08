As Twitchy told you, Megyn Kelly has landed an exclusive interview with Ashley Bianco, the former ABC News employee who was fired by CBS News after ABC News was exposed for their #EpsteinCoverup. And if these scoops from Yashar Ali are any indication, Bianco should have quite a lot to say:

7. The name of the former ABC News employee who was fired by CBS News this week is Ashley Bianco. In the past 24 hours she has deleted her Twitter and LinkedIn accounts. Bianco was an associate producer at Good Morning America before leaving for CBS This Morning last month pic.twitter.com/r4QuqALooe — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 8, 2019

8. Today, @megynkelly is posting an interview she conducted with Ashley Bianco on her new Instagram page and YouTube channel. https://t.co/9cO7FnKYMU pic.twitter.com/DAibFcVQD1 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 8, 2019

9. It's really important to remind folks that Ashley Bianco was not fired by CBS News for leaking the footage of Amy Robach to Project Veritas. No one at either network knows who did that. Bianco was fired because ABC News determined that she accessed the footage of Robach — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 8, 2019

So, neither ABC News nor CBS News determined that Bianco herself leaked the footage, but the fact that she had access to it was enough to warrant her termination from CBS News? What?!

So . . . Now even "maybe whistleblowers" must be purged, when the maybe whistleblower embarrasses broadcast news. This is what it looks like to inflict power on those who find truth. https://t.co/C0XiL7qWXw — David French (@DavidAFrench) November 8, 2019

But wait! There’s more:

10. All the idiots leaving me voicemails, DMing me, and replying to my tweets saying I’m covering for CBS News in the tweet above need to be reminded that you wouldn’t know about this if it weren’t for me. It’s actually worse that she was fired for accessing footage, not better — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 8, 2019

And speaking of worse:

11. For those asking (and I think this is an important distinction), Bianco is not accused of accessing ABC News footage while she was at CBS Bianco, according to my sources, accessed the footage while she was still an ABC employee She was not fired by ABC, she left on her own — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 8, 2019

So, if we’re understanding this correctly, Bianco didn’t actually do anything wrong. And she lost her job anyway.

But isn't this sort of worse? She didn't even leak the video and they punished her simply for being adjacent to the story? And again, why is CBS doing ABC this solid? Union or contractual violation? Lied on resume? — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) November 8, 2019

This is important. If she accessed ABC files while working at CBS, the firing is justifiable. If she accessed ABC files while still working at ABC, but CBS fired her, that's like really bad. — RBe (@RBPundit) November 8, 2019

This is insane So CBS fired her at the direct request of ABC https://t.co/Zfhg3RleFZ — Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) November 8, 2019

So that would make her firing by CBS really wrong then https://t.co/ckQm27BD0L — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) November 8, 2019

So CBS fired her for something she did while she wasn't an employee. All to cover up the fact that ABC (and probably CBS) SPIKED the story about Epstein. Yeah. This just got a million times worse. https://t.co/wBir1ngPsr — RBe (@RBPundit) November 8, 2019

Much, much worse. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 8, 2019

Meanwhile, media firefighters are tripping all over themselves to avoid covering what appears to be a multilayered mega-scandal.