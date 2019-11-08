As Twitchy told you, Megyn Kelly has landed an exclusive interview with Ashley Bianco, the former ABC News employee who was fired by CBS News after ABC News was exposed for their #EpsteinCoverup. And if these scoops from Yashar Ali are any indication, Bianco should have quite a lot to say:

So, neither ABC News nor CBS News determined that Bianco herself leaked the footage, but the fact that she had access to it was enough to warrant her termination from CBS News? What?!

But wait! There’s more:

And speaking of worse:

So, if we’re understanding this correctly, Bianco didn’t actually do anything wrong. And she lost her job anyway.

Meanwhile, media firefighters are tripping all over themselves to avoid covering what appears to be a multilayered mega-scandal.

