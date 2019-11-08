Few big names in media seem to be interested in ABC News’ brazen crusade against a former employee who exposed their #EpsteinCoverup. But Megyn Kelly’s interested:

Megyn has an exclusive with the former ABC and CBS News staffer fired for marking & allegedly leaking the hot mic moment re: Epstein coverage (or lack thereof): https://t.co/eZKidRDPEW — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 8, 2019

This shouldn’t be relegated to Kelly’s YouTube channel, but this is the state of our Brave Media.

I just joined Instagram – have a feeling you’ll be interested in my first post – coming Friday morning. Pls follow me there at: @therealmegynkelly. Have some news coming your way… — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2019

Just wrapped interview that’s airing on my YouTube channel and on IGTV – follow me there at my new handle @megynkelly pic.twitter.com/zLx8JnDXxE — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2019

Consider us very interested.

I can’t wait. Thank you for covering this topic #EpsteinCoverup — CaliLiving (@Nixxxess) November 8, 2019

This is real journalism. Welcome back! — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) November 8, 2019

Looks like Megyn got an interview with the person who leaked the video of an ABC anchor admitting ABC News killed the Jeffrey Epstein story years earlier. This will be newsworthy. https://t.co/ouIHnYk9Gz — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 8, 2019

Or, rather, it should be newsworthy …

It'll be ignored or written off as just another right-wing stunt meant to make the very brave and noble press look bad. — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) November 8, 2019

Unfortunately for our brave and noble press, they can’t keep this stuff buried anymore.

News media can no longer catch and kill any story they want.

They can no longer filter and spin news anyone, and Megyn Kelly is about to prove that with this interview. https://t.co/CAnoHdBrj8 — Sam Valley (@SamValley) November 8, 2019

Here’s Kelly’s YouTube channel, in case you’re interested.

Editor’s note: The headline of this post has been amended to reflect that Ashley Bianco was fired by CBS News’ after the coverup was exposed, not explicitly for being the one who leaked the video. According to Yashar Ali, neither ABC News nor CBS News know who actually leaked the video.

***

Update: