As Twitchy told you, whistleblower attorney Mark Zaid was taken on an involuntary stroll down Memory Lane when this old tweet of his was brought back into the sunlight:

It's very scary. We will get rid of him, and this country is strong enough to survive even him and his supporters. We have to. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) July 2, 2017

Would it shock you to learn that there was more where that came from? Get a load of these gems:

I vote we get rid of him. Anyone else with me! — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) April 9, 2017

And then there’s this one:

Oh, my.

This is going to age well!! — ricky skittle (@ricky_skittle) November 6, 2019

Is it ever!

How very interesting https://t.co/gXVMNpltUN — Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) November 6, 2019

Interested tweet made by the whisleblower's attorney…. the date is also pretty interesting… https://t.co/gXVMNpltUN — Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) November 6, 2019

January 2017? Huh. That is interesting!

The whistleblower's lawyer said immediately after Trump was inaugurated that the "coup has started" and that "impeachment will follow": https://t.co/hcd4OLsOod — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 6, 2019

So again, this is a political process and the whistleblower should publicly testify to assess just how much he acted out of politics or sense of duty. https://t.co/xx2UTvMWYm — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 6, 2019

We see you. — Lizzie (@Elizabe65720820) November 6, 2019

Not a very smart lawyer are you? — Stefan Long (@Californianinja) November 6, 2019

jesus he has to be the dumbest attorney to not go and delete all these tweets https://t.co/bbDufGSWju — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 6, 2019

Yikes. I hope to God you’re more circumspect in the courtroom than you are on Twitter. — RM Redeemed (@rm_redeemed) November 6, 2019

If we were the whistleblower, we’d be nervous right about now.