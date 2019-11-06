As Twitchy told you, whistleblower attorney Mark Zaid was taken on an involuntary stroll down Memory Lane when this old tweet of his was brought back into the sunlight:
It's very scary. We will get rid of him, and this country is strong enough to survive even him and his supporters. We have to.
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) July 2, 2017
Would it shock you to learn that there was more where that came from? Get a load of these gems:
I vote we get rid of him. Anyone else with me!
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) April 9, 2017
#MAGA – get rid of @realDonaldTrump
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) July 23, 2017
And then there’s this one:
#coup has started. First of many steps. #rebellion. #impeachment will follow ultimately. #lawyers https://t.co/FiNBQo6v0S
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 31, 2017
Oh, my.
