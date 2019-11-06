As Twitchy told you earlier, journalist Yashar Ali reported that ABC News said they had no plans to address getting busted for burying Amy Robach’s huge story on Jeffrey Epstein.

Well, according to Ali, ABC News is ready to get serious about this. No, not about taking responsibility for the #EpsteinCoverup, but about going after the person responsible for exposing it:

Well, ABC News can’t waste any time with this investigation!

Sounds about right.

Some whistleblowers are more equal than others. At least when the media’s sterling reputation is on the line.

Guess not.

