As Twitchy told you earlier, journalist Yashar Ali reported that ABC News said they had no plans to address getting busted for burying Amy Robach’s huge story on Jeffrey Epstein.

1. ABC News dealt with a firestorm (and is still dealing with it) after Project Veritas published the video of @arobach talking about her Epstein story in a hot mic moment. But ABC News tells me they don't plan to cover the controversy and will also not be addressing it on air — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 6, 2019

Well, according to Ali, ABC News is ready to get serious about this. No, not about taking responsibility for the #EpsteinCoverup, but about going after the person responsible for exposing it:

1. Scoop: ABC News execs believe they know who the former employee is who accessed footage of @arobach expressing her frustrations about her shelved Jeffrey Epstein story That former employee is now at CBS and ABC execs have reached out to CBS News execshttps://t.co/OHEoyahppY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 6, 2019

2. In a statement, an ABC News spokesperson tells me: "We take violations of company policy very seriously, and we’re pursuing all avenues to determine the source of the leak.”https://t.co/OHEoyahppY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 6, 2019

3. It's important to note that ABC News does not know if this former employee leaked the footage to Project Veritas. What they do know is who accessed the footage. It's possible that person could have shared it with others who leaked it. https://t.co/OHEoyahppY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 6, 2019

Well, ABC News can’t waste any time with this investigation!

This part they'll take seriously https://t.co/4f851LLz2A — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 6, 2019

From @yashar's newsletter, ABC News is going after the possible leaker of the Robach vid. Because, priorities are going after leaker first, notorious pedophile not even on the list. pic.twitter.com/k1QPzHWgaQ — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 6, 2019

Who leaked the video: important. Who killed the story about the serial pedophile: not important. — BT (@back_ttys) November 6, 2019

ABC News showing more initiative in hunting down the guy who leaked that they killed their billionaire pedophile piece than they did in covering the actual billionaire pedophile https://t.co/GENR01m7Os — RIP Beto (@HashtagGriswold) November 6, 2019

Sounds about right.

All about finding the whistle-blower now aren't they? — GWW🧢🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@OfficialGWW) November 6, 2019

ABC News picking a faaaaaantastic time to go to war with and out a whistleblower — RIP Beto (@HashtagGriswold) November 6, 2019

So ABC is going after the whistleblower? https://t.co/J6eqpOPD4b — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2019

So much for protecting whistleblowers. https://t.co/wynxFoet51 — BT (@back_ttys) November 6, 2019

I thought whistleblowers were supposed to be protected. https://t.co/rOG3xE5ebD — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 6, 2019

You can now update the whistleblower heroic/whistleblower disloyal weathervane to the latter. https://t.co/ztqIYoI5bK — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 6, 2019

Funny this comes at a time we are discussing whistleblower protection. Who wants to bet the MSM will be consistent here? Me neither. https://t.co/BN83GncYMH — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 6, 2019

Somebody leaks their dirty laundry

Heads must roll They get leaks of national secrets

Heroes must be praised Hypocrites https://t.co/orFwxAzElM — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) November 6, 2019

Be sure to watch World News Tonight with David Muir and count the number of references to sources who speak on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss whatever issues they are discussing. https://t.co/6WFjf3AEJl — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 6, 2019

So they’re hunting for the whistleblower to punish him, you could say https://t.co/4pcRjLutov — Thankful Muppet Energy (Sunny) (@sunnyright) November 6, 2019

Some whistleblowers are more equal than others. At least when the media’s sterling reputation is on the line.

Ah so they’re not gonna wait three years to figure this one out huh? https://t.co/cXIvXrArj6 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 6, 2019

Guess not.

Can't keep letting the truth get out. https://t.co/wDaXfDKMK8 — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) November 6, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.