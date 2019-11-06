If you’re waiting for ABC News to go beyond a BS CYA statement and address getting busted for burying Amy Robach’s major Jeffrey Epstein scoop head-on, well, you might want to go ahead and grab a Snickers or ten. Because according to Yashar Ali, it’s not gonna happen:

1. ABC News dealt with a firestorm (and is still dealing with it) after Project Veritas published the video of @arobach talking about her Epstein story in a hot mic moment. But ABC News tells me they don't plan to cover the controversy and will also not be addressing it on air — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 6, 2019

2. It's rather extraordinary that the news division of one of the three broadcast networks is not going address a major controversy involving a huge story by either having someone read a statement on air but more importantly with having one of its reporters cover it as a story — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 6, 2019

3. Not giving NBC News any credit for this (because it's what they should have done) but they covered the allegations in Ronan Farrow's book via digital stories and in on-air segments. https://t.co/E4Hxjp2EfF — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 6, 2019

4. It appears that ABC News is trying to sweep this controversy under the rug by refusing to address this matter on-air and by declining to cover it as a news story. They have not denied the legitimacy of the video. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 6, 2019

It should be incredible. But we’re apparently living in the Upside-Down, and media outlets burying stories is apparently our reality now.