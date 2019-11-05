TV news firefighters have been oddly quiet about James O’Keefe and Project Veritas’ explosive video of ABC News’ Amy Robach saying the network buried her major story on Jeffrey Epstein. Maybe they’ve just been taking their cues from Right Wing Watch “investigative reporter” Jared Holt:

Don’t like Project Veritas? Fine, that’s your prerogative. But James O’Keefe didn’t put those words in Amy Robach’s mouth.

Evidently.

Maybe Holt really doesn’t see the “scoop” here. But if that’s the case, he needs to find a new career, because he’s clearly not up to this whole “investigative reporter” thing.

