TV news firefighters have been oddly quiet about James O’Keefe and Project Veritas’ explosive video of ABC News’ Amy Robach saying the network buried her major story on Jeffrey Epstein. Maybe they’ve just been taking their cues from Right Wing Watch “investigative reporter” Jared Holt:

I don't think I'd call the latest Project Veritas thing a "dud," but it is old information–hardly a scoop or breaking news–and it's being used to claim that ABC was covering up for Epstein, possibly for nefarious reasons https://t.co/nu6j4LTtNw — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) November 5, 2019

The hype around Project Veritas nowadays comes when they obtain *anything* rather than the impact/substance of what they obtain. The right-wing goes nuts, even if there's nothing particularly interesting or new about whatever they put out. — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) November 5, 2019

Don’t like Project Veritas? Fine, that’s your prerogative. But James O’Keefe didn’t put those words in Amy Robach’s mouth.

Wow. Bad take. — Jackie (@Jakobi_O) November 5, 2019

And you expect to be taken seriously, don’t you? — Craig Ray (@caustinray72) November 5, 2019

Trump typos, that's the breaking story. — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) November 5, 2019

Evidently.

Circle those wagons! — Harry Angstrom (@HarryAngstrom60) November 5, 2019

Circle those wagons.. Pretty typical response from lefty journalist — Tejas Conservative (@TXGaryM) November 5, 2019

Reporting for the Orwell Network, I’m Jared Holt — OCD (@ocd_chris) November 5, 2019

I follow the news closely, and I didn't know ABC spiked a solid story on Epstein that included information on Bill Clinton. It's not a good look for you to criticize those who do a far better job than you do. — Michael Babb (@p25735) November 5, 2019

Maybe Holt really doesn’t see the “scoop” here. But if that’s the case, he needs to find a new career, because he’s clearly not up to this whole “investigative reporter” thing.

