Lefties had a field day with the news that Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Waldman was dating Stephen Miller. The budding romantic relationship proved to be a great opportunity for them to flex their shaming muscles.
Well, now that Waldman and Miller are apparently engaged:
Looks like former @DHSgov deputy press secretary, now comms for VP Pence, @katiewaldman – said yes to Mr. Trump’s sr. advisor for immigration policy, Stephen Miller. pic.twitter.com/GhlV6Y1rQA
— Todd Breasseale (@TBreassealeDHS) November 3, 2019
Lefties are once again taking advantage of a golden opportunity:
They deserve each other. 🤮
— srb (@suzirgray) November 3, 2019
#gross pic.twitter.com/k6WDDavQB0
— Jenn (@JenniWeiland4) November 3, 2019
Disgusting.
— #Biden2020 #TeamNancy #TeamWhistleblowers🥁🥁🥁🥁 (@cindycrum) November 3, 2019
😳But Miller isn’t human
— Democracy wins (@BershodM) November 3, 2019
Omg I hope they don’t reproduce.
— Robin O’Hearn 🍀 (@RobinOHearn) November 3, 2019
Hopefully they are both barren…
— Tracy dwyer (@Tracydwyer7) November 3, 2019
There’s plenty more where that came from. But we feel like this from Bulwark “token liberal” Molly Jong-Fast deserves special attention:
Someone is marrying Santa Monica Goebbels. https://t.co/WHPe8iZkLt
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 3, 2019
“Santa Monica Goebbels.” That’s cute.
Even Nazi’s had wives.
— Cocacolakid (@Cocacolakid) November 3, 2019
— Sober F Scott Fitzgerald (@SoberFitzgerald) November 3, 2019
Just adorable.
what a sad woman
— tanuki wrangler (@bubbleIPL) November 3, 2019
Something has to be very wrong with her
— Sophia (@lostinnyc_1) November 3, 2019
But enough about Molly.
Calling a Jew “Goebbels” is disgusting leftist Jew hatred at its finest. https://t.co/Hl8aYwoBe3
— Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) November 4, 2019
And we’d expect nothing less from the likes of Molly.
***
Related:
