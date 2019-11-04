Lefties had a field day with the news that Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Waldman was dating Stephen Miller. The budding romantic relationship proved to be a great opportunity for them to flex their shaming muscles.

Well, now that Waldman and Miller are apparently engaged:

Looks like former @DHSgov deputy press secretary, now comms for VP Pence, @katiewaldman – said yes to Mr. Trump’s sr. advisor for immigration policy, Stephen Miller. pic.twitter.com/GhlV6Y1rQA — Todd Breasseale (@TBreassealeDHS) November 3, 2019

Lefties are once again taking advantage of a golden opportunity:

They deserve each other. 🤮 — srb (@suzirgray) November 3, 2019

😳But Miller isn’t human — Democracy wins (@BershodM) November 3, 2019

Omg I hope they don’t reproduce. — Robin O’Hearn 🍀 (@RobinOHearn) November 3, 2019

Hopefully they are both barren… — Tracy dwyer (@Tracydwyer7) November 3, 2019

There’s plenty more where that came from. But we feel like this from Bulwark “token liberal” Molly Jong-Fast deserves special attention:

Someone is marrying Santa Monica Goebbels. https://t.co/WHPe8iZkLt — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 3, 2019

“Santa Monica Goebbels.” That’s cute.

Even Nazi’s had wives. — Cocacolakid (@Cocacolakid) November 3, 2019

Just adorable.

what a sad woman — tanuki wrangler (@bubbleIPL) November 3, 2019

Something has to be very wrong with her — Sophia (@lostinnyc_1) November 3, 2019

But enough about Molly.

Calling a Jew “Goebbels” is disgusting leftist Jew hatred at its finest. https://t.co/Hl8aYwoBe3 — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) November 4, 2019

And we’d expect nothing less from the likes of Molly.

