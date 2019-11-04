Lefties had a field day with the news that Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Waldman was dating Stephen Miller. The budding romantic relationship proved to be a great opportunity for them to flex their shaming muscles.

Well, now that Waldman and Miller are apparently engaged:

Lefties are once again taking advantage of a golden opportunity:

There’s plenty more where that came from. But we feel like this from Bulwark “token liberal” Molly Jong-Fast deserves special attention:

“Santa Monica Goebbels.” That’s cute.

Just adorable.

But enough about Molly.

And we’d expect nothing less from the likes of Molly.

