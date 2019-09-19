Hey, remember when Ana Navarro got all bent out of shape about Donald Trump referring to “people asking for asylum” as “animals,” despite the fact that Trump was actually using “animals” to describe members of MS-13? Because language like that is utterly dehumanizing? She pretty clearly demonstrated that her disgust with dehumanizing language when she referred to Trump adviser Stephen Miller as “it” last month:

Well, in light of the news that Miller is currently dating Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Waldman, Ana’s found another opportunity to use dehumanizing language against him:

Isn’t she clever? It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that her fans are lapping it up:

There’s plenty more where that came from. Take a bow, Ana. You’ve taken the high road once again.

