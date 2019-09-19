Hey, remember when Ana Navarro got all bent out of shape about Donald Trump referring to “people asking for asylum” as “animals,” despite the fact that Trump was actually using “animals” to describe members of MS-13? Because language like that is utterly dehumanizing? She pretty clearly demonstrated that her disgust with dehumanizing language when she referred to Trump adviser Stephen Miller as “it” last month:

Well, in light of the news that Miller is currently dating Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Waldman, Ana’s found another opportunity to use dehumanizing language against him:

Breaking News: Reportedly, Stephen Miller found a human being willing to date him. https://t.co/saHhvNDyon — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 19, 2019

Isn’t she clever? It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that her fans are lapping it up:

Are you certain either of them are "human"? — R Jefferson Babbitt (@RRjeff47) September 19, 2019

Ewwww. He is so creeeeeepy. — Karen Beard (@makeyrvoicehrd) September 19, 2019

The young lady is both blind and mentally unstable. That's doubly tragic. — Gene Johnson (@gene423) September 19, 2019

Did anyone check to see if her family is being held hostage? No one would freely date that abomination would they? — Jane Eyre (@macmommamary) September 19, 2019

If she’s dating him she can’t be a “human being.” — Serendipatti (@PDMcMurray1) September 19, 2019

There’s plenty more where that came from. Take a bow, Ana. You’ve taken the high road once again.

Bet this sounded much better in your head https://t.co/3OsXqcqjmr — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️ (@mooshakins) September 19, 2019