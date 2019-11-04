Many lefties are having a difficult time coming to grips with Washington Nationals Kurt Suzuki and Ryan Zimmerman enjoying MAGA moments at the White House. But at least Vox’s Matt Yglesias is approaching the situation with some perspective:

So many DC sports fans triggered to discover that non-college white men are a big Trump demographic. https://t.co/ByiulB08Pf — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 4, 2019

Yeah, Suzuki and Zimmerman only said nice things about Donald Trump because they’re white and uneducated, unlike Matt over here.

Ryan Zimmerman attended the University of Virginia… https://t.co/1htu1uqDFz — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) November 4, 2019

Ryan Zimmerman went to UVA. — Ariel Cohen (@ArielCohen37) November 4, 2019

Zimmerman went to UVA dude. — Christel (@wilfulpeg) November 4, 2019

non college white man here… pic.twitter.com/KjYpLEiK2d — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 4, 2019

Non-college white men is a funny way to describe Virginia alum Ryan Zimmerman or non-white person Kurt Suzuki — Spencer Hughes (@spencerhughes) November 4, 2019

Care to provide more 'expert' analysis to those triggered DC sports fans on where Suzuki fits in with that non-college white man demographic? — bayes'd ∅ ▲ ▲ ▲ (@_brtt) November 4, 2019

Zimmerman went to college. Suzuki is not white. But you, my man, are a blithering dolt. — Rusty Weiss 🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) November 4, 2019

Kurt Suzuki is a non college white guy? Zimmerman went to UVA… other than that man… youre doing great sweetie https://t.co/UlVGGuRk3d — Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) November 4, 2019

Icing on the cake?

I also love how he is telling them to stick to Basket ball right after talking about race…. BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH — Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) November 4, 2019

You guys:

If you want athletes who are going to align with your partisan preferences, probably best to stick with basketball. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 4, 2019

Just perfect.

