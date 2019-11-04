Donald Trump welcomed the World Series champion Washington Nationals to the White House today. Not all team members accepted the invitation, but catcher Kurt Suzuki did, and he’s apparently pretty stoked to be there:
Is that Kurt Suzuki with a MAGA hat?
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 4, 2019
Yes. Yes it is:
Kurt Suzuki dons a MAGA hat pic.twitter.com/9bRXXi5xlp
— Scott Allen (@ScottSAllen) November 4, 2019
Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki dons a 'Make America Great Again' hat at the WH, and Pres Trump hugs him: pic.twitter.com/YQMkhTAhkp
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 4, 2019
"I love you all! Thank you!"
Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki walks up to a microphone outside the White House and whips out a #MAGA hat.
Check out @realDonaldTrump's reaction: pic.twitter.com/PdR8wFnfN8
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 4, 2019
Wow.
Kurt Suzuki wearing a MAGA hat. This will go over well. Twitter will be rational. pic.twitter.com/PDAEZdt3nV
— Nate Blogg (@BarstoolNate) November 4, 2019
Blue check Libs are Big Mad at Kurt Suzuki right now.
— Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) November 4, 2019
Thanks a lot, Kurt. I had some things I wanted to get done today, but now I don't want to miss any of the delicious meltdowns. https://t.co/OmAgzzDaPx
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 4, 2019
Davey Martinez is also laughing back there.
Liberal heads are EXPLODING right now. https://t.co/6wwknQwdXS
— RBe (@RBPundit) November 4, 2019
Yeesh.
OOOOOOKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/4I29XhPrQI
— Dan Linden (@DanLinden) November 4, 2019
Nooooooooo
— Annie Natitude (@NYCNatsFan) November 4, 2019
Pathetic https://t.co/Et195Nl3Rw
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) November 4, 2019
This needs a new word. Pathetifuriating.
— Don Dad Bod (@dogdadbod) November 4, 2019
Gross
— MudcrutchFan (@fxbgdad) November 4, 2019
🤮
— (((Adam Korengold))) (@akorengold) November 4, 2019
🤮🤮🤮🤮
— (((Adam Korengold))) (@akorengold) November 4, 2019
Oh no. My husband just got his Kurt Suzuki gear and now he will never wear it. There goes the fandom.
— Janice ⚾️GO NATS⚾️ Newell (@janicen) November 4, 2019
Uhhhhh…. buh bye Kurt.
— Ondrea Levos (@omlevos5) November 4, 2019
Well, I guess my love affair with the Nats is over… and I spent all that time at the parade on Saturday. Dang!
— Gina Screen (@GinaScreen) November 4, 2019
Congratulations @Nationals. You have now squandered all the good will you had among non-racist, non-corrupt, non-misogynist baseball fans. Well done. https://t.co/P5SNQOfreK
— Wendy Thurm (@wendythurm) November 4, 2019
There goes Kurt Suzuki, holding a MAGA hat and breaking my heart
— Nick McGuire (@NickJMcGuire) November 4, 2019
It’s not just Suzuki breaking hearts today. Check out first baseman Ryan Zimmerman:
Ryan Zimmerman just thanked Trump for "keeping everyone here safe in our country" and "continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world." pic.twitter.com/gzMo6D8D1I
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 4, 2019
WATCH: World Series champion and @Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman gives @realDonaldTrump a personalized jersey.
"Thank you for keeping everyone here safe in our country & continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world."pic.twitter.com/VsKP0q8rtL
— BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) November 4, 2019
Uh-oh.
Someone's social media accounts and background are about to get the most aggressive scrutiny possible … https://t.co/x1jpt27nWs
— Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) November 4, 2019
#Cancelled https://t.co/ef4oEvY5qS
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 4, 2019
LOL CANCELLED https://t.co/9mfonHEEYz
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 4, 2019
Nats gonna get cancelled. https://t.co/oB3qWoxiAz
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 4, 2019
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.