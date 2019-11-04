Donald Trump welcomed the World Series champion Washington Nationals to the White House today. Not all team members accepted the invitation, but catcher Kurt Suzuki did, and he’s apparently pretty stoked to be there:

Is that Kurt Suzuki with a MAGA hat? — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 4, 2019

Yes. Yes it is:

Kurt Suzuki dons a MAGA hat pic.twitter.com/9bRXXi5xlp — Scott Allen (@ScottSAllen) November 4, 2019

Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki dons a 'Make America Great Again' hat at the WH, and Pres Trump hugs him: pic.twitter.com/YQMkhTAhkp — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 4, 2019

"I love you all! Thank you!" Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki walks up to a microphone outside the White House and whips out a #MAGA hat. Check out @realDonaldTrump's reaction: pic.twitter.com/PdR8wFnfN8 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 4, 2019

Wow.

Kurt Suzuki wearing a MAGA hat. This will go over well. Twitter will be rational. pic.twitter.com/PDAEZdt3nV — Nate Blogg (@BarstoolNate) November 4, 2019

Blue check Libs are Big Mad at Kurt Suzuki right now. — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) November 4, 2019

Thanks a lot, Kurt. I had some things I wanted to get done today, but now I don't want to miss any of the delicious meltdowns. https://t.co/OmAgzzDaPx — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 4, 2019

Davey Martinez is also laughing back there. Liberal heads are EXPLODING right now. https://t.co/6wwknQwdXS — RBe (@RBPundit) November 4, 2019

Yeesh.

Nooooooooo — Annie Natitude (@NYCNatsFan) November 4, 2019

This needs a new word. Pathetifuriating. — Don Dad Bod (@dogdadbod) November 4, 2019

Gross — MudcrutchFan (@fxbgdad) November 4, 2019

Oh no. My husband just got his Kurt Suzuki gear and now he will never wear it. There goes the fandom. — Janice ⚾️GO NATS⚾️ Newell (@janicen) November 4, 2019

Uhhhhh…. buh bye Kurt. — Ondrea Levos (@omlevos5) November 4, 2019

Well, I guess my love affair with the Nats is over… and I spent all that time at the parade on Saturday. Dang! — Gina Screen (@GinaScreen) November 4, 2019

Congratulations @Nationals. You have now squandered all the good will you had among non-racist, non-corrupt, non-misogynist baseball fans. Well done. https://t.co/P5SNQOfreK — Wendy Thurm (@wendythurm) November 4, 2019

There goes Kurt Suzuki, holding a MAGA hat and breaking my heart — Nick McGuire (@NickJMcGuire) November 4, 2019

It’s not just Suzuki breaking hearts today. Check out first baseman Ryan Zimmerman:

Ryan Zimmerman just thanked Trump for "keeping everyone here safe in our country" and "continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world." pic.twitter.com/gzMo6D8D1I — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 4, 2019

WATCH: World Series champion and @Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman gives @realDonaldTrump a personalized jersey. "Thank you for keeping everyone here safe in our country & continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world."pic.twitter.com/VsKP0q8rtL — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) November 4, 2019

Uh-oh.

Someone's social media accounts and background are about to get the most aggressive scrutiny possible … https://t.co/x1jpt27nWs — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) November 4, 2019

Nats gonna get cancelled. https://t.co/oB3qWoxiAz — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 4, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.