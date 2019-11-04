Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki donned a MAGA hat at the White House today, which left a lot of liberal Nats fans confused, hurt, and angry. But this take from political analyst Bill Palmer is in a class of its own:

Welp.

People look to this guy for sharp political analysis. Let that sink in.

Trending

Heh.

Look, we get that not everyone’s a Trump fan. Hell, not even everyone at Twitchy is a Trump fan. But when you’re calling for a baseball player to be banned over a MAGA hat, it might be time to re-evaluate some of your life choices.

Might be worth a try, Bill.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bannedbaseballDonald Trumphate speechKurt SuzukiMAGAMAGA hatPalmer ReportracismracistWashington Nationals