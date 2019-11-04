Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki donned a MAGA hat at the White House today, which left a lot of liberal Nats fans confused, hurt, and angry. But this take from political analyst Bill Palmer is in a class of its own:

Welp.

I don’t agree with Suzuki one bit but banning someone for wearing a hat would mean we live in N Korea not the USA. #thinkFirst — Mark (@nathezCRocker) November 4, 2019

If he wore a swastika hat, he’d get banned from baseball – and a MAGA hat is no different. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 4, 2019

People look to this guy for sharp political analysis. Let that sink in.

Man, I love the Palmer Report! Whenever I want to know what the least thoughtful, softest, saltiest people in the country are saying, I just come here and get the distilled version. It's a really wonderful time saver! I can't wait until November 2020! — Dalton Wilson (@Dalton_W90) November 4, 2019

Heh.

Damn have I suddenly teleported into North Korea?? — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) November 4, 2019

I agree. We need to be Stalinesque in all our activities. Cancel, cancel, cancel. You are not being authoritarian at all. — Nathaniel Wright (@NateAndHist) November 4, 2019

You seem sane and rational. https://t.co/iSFH13Tk4q — Heather (@dswhisperer) November 4, 2019

F*** me then, I guess. This take is completely deranged. — Jerry Negrelli (@JerryNegrelli) November 4, 2019

Look, we get that not everyone’s a Trump fan. Hell, not even everyone at Twitchy is a Trump fan. But when you’re calling for a baseball player to be banned over a MAGA hat, it might be time to re-evaluate some of your life choices.

Have you considered switching to decaf? https://t.co/gGFKqjLIhz — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) November 4, 2019

Might be worth a try, Bill.