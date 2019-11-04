You know all that footage of Iranians chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”? Well, like us, you probably foolishly assumed that they were calling for people’s deaths. But according to Code Pink national co-director and “Jewish lefty” Ariel Elyse Gold, we’ve had it all wrong. See, she’s spent time in Iran and knows what those chants are really about:

Oh, OK.

We’re not sure if Ariel’s been totally brainwashed and actually believes this stuff or just doesn’t care about terrorism rooted in anti-Semitism.

Honestly, given her history, it’s likely a combination of both.

