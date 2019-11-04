You know all that footage of Iranians chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”? Well, like us, you probably foolishly assumed that they were calling for people’s deaths. But according to Code Pink national co-director and “Jewish lefty” Ariel Elyse Gold, we’ve had it all wrong. See, she’s spent time in Iran and knows what those chants are really about:

Today marks 40 years since the Iran Hostage Crisis. While visiting Iran last month I was able to see your former US embassy, now a museum pic.twitter.com/rj4HBZCGfh — Ariel Gold אריאל 🔥☮️ (@ArielElyseGold) November 4, 2019

Note: when Iranians chant “death to America,” “death to Israel,” they are not calling for the deaths of people but empire and imperialism. #CulturalCompetency — Ariel Gold אריאל 🔥☮️ (@ArielElyseGold) November 4, 2019

Oh, OK.

LMAO okay — n🤍 (@yamvarod) November 4, 2019

what a relief — Russian Asset 2.0 (@Scott_7791) November 4, 2019

Ah, that’s comforting — Andrew Marvell (@JAlfredPrufro13) November 4, 2019

Ohhhhh, I see! Yeah, that makes it totally cool then. — d r y \ ׳הושע (@y3ho5hua) November 4, 2019

We’re not sure if Ariel’s been totally brainwashed and actually believes this stuff or just doesn’t care about terrorism rooted in anti-Semitism.

Honestly, given her history, it’s likely a combination of both.

“When they say, ‘cut off their heads,’ they mean ‘with hugs.’” — The Most Freedom (@Russell_Davis13) November 4, 2019

Yes.

Exactly.

It's the *good* kind of death. 🤪 — Harry Cauvert (@HarryCauvert) November 4, 2019

You really are a complete tool. — Ben Rogoff (@BenRogoff) November 4, 2019

You might be the most useful idiot on Twitter. — Jeffrey Lichtman (@NYCDefenseLaw) November 4, 2019

Let us know how the next Iranian Holocaust denial symposium goes. https://t.co/X4SoCPzAIy — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 4, 2019

When we call you a propagandist for genocide we mean it though — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 4, 2019

+1 — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) November 4, 2019

