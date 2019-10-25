This Sunday, October 27, will mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly massacre at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. To mark the somber occasion, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman reminded his Twitter followers of the importance of fighting anti-Semitism:

As we approach the one yr anniversary of the horrific Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh, I have added my name to AJC's #ShowUpForShabbat site. I stand with all those fighting anti-semitism, whether in the USA, Israel or elsewhere. We surely will prevail over this vile scourge. — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) October 25, 2019

Let Code Pink national co-director and self-described “Jewish lefty” Ariel Gold state for the record that the real “vile scourge” is “Jewish supremacy”:

Go away. You and your Jewish supremacy, white nationalism contributed to it happening. https://t.co/23HYMGiHuq — Ariel Gold אריאל 🔥☮️ (@ArielElyseGold) October 25, 2019

Oh …

Code Pink national director marks the anniversary of the Tree of Life massacre by blaming the Jews–in a tweet sent from a propaganda tour of Iran. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/MLDQp9jU92 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 25, 2019

Maybe Iran can make her an honorary citizen or something. She seems to be a natural fit for the regime.

This is sick — Bgrossman 🇺🇸 (@grossyb_) October 25, 2019

You’re complete garbage — A P (@asherp20) October 25, 2019

Code Pink has officially outed itself as a hate group, joining the likes of David Duke with their dangerously hate-filled messaging. #CodePinKKK https://t.co/QTyK0PK3Jr https://t.co/WQ3xSc4YHO — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) October 25, 2019

The David Duke thing is not an exaggeration, by the way:

She’s also got stuff in common with alt-right troll Katie Hopkins. Quite illustrious company Code Pink keeps.