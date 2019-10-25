This Sunday, October 27, will mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly massacre at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. To mark the somber occasion, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman reminded his Twitter followers of the importance of fighting anti-Semitism:

Let Code Pink national co-director and self-described “Jewish lefty” Ariel Gold state for the record that the real “vile scourge” is “Jewish supremacy”:

Oh …

Trending

Maybe Iran can make her an honorary citizen or something. She seems to be a natural fit for the regime.

The David Duke thing is not an exaggeration, by the way:

She’s also got stuff in common with alt-right troll Katie Hopkins. Quite illustrious company Code Pink keeps.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-Semiticanti-SemitismAriel GoldCode PinkDavid FriedmanIranJewish supremacyJewsTree of LifeTree of Life shootingwhite nationalism