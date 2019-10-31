We know Bernie Sanders can’t go after millionaires anymore (seeing as he’s one himself), but billionaires are still fair game. So why not go after one of the biggest fish of them all, Jeff Bezos?

Jeff Bezos' income per day: $215 million

Federal taxes Amazon pays: $0

Amazon's spending to buy Seattle's City Council: $1.6 million The only way we take back our democracy and end this obscene system of oligarchy is by standing up and fighting back. https://t.co/cL6DneCBzT — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 31, 2019

Wow. Appalling!

Yeah, drag him, Bernie! By any means necessary — including outright fake news.

See, we’re not socialist geniuses or anything, but it shouldn’t take a genius of any political persuasion to see that Bernie’s math doesn’t compute.

Your numbers are not even remotely accurate…… — Conrad Smith (@ConradS98276016) October 31, 2019

Jeff Bezos pays a lot of taxes — Natte Ice (@MSUnatte_ice) October 31, 2019

ACKCHYUALLY Amazon often pays federal income taxes. In 2016 they paid $1.136 billion in federal taxes. In 2018 they did get a federal rebate, but also deferred $565 million in federal taxes that they will pay in the future They also paid $322 million in US state taxes in 2018 https://t.co/0D5hoyJ01N — Jeremy Horpedahl 🍍🍞 (@jmhorp) October 31, 2019

Never mind all the state and local sales taxes, and federal payroll taxes, that they pay — Jeremy Horpedahl 🍍🍞 (@jmhorp) October 31, 2019

It was just yesterday when Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced an upcoming ban on “all political advertising on Twitter globally,” in part as an attempt to deal with “unchecked misleading information.” Well, seems like Bernie’s tweet might fall under that umbrella, no?

Hey @jack…. This is a political ad lying to you https://t.co/kkNy5aq5dE — Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) October 31, 2019

Since Bernie Sanders is the one who made AOC realize her “inherent value as a human being,” maybe she could return the favor by pointing out to him that he’s engaging in the spread of lies on social media that she’s supposedly against.