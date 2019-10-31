As you know, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (along with a couple other members of her “squad”) has endorsed Bernie Sanders for president. The Sanders campaign has tweeted some video that shows just how important Bernie has been to AOC, and it’s something else:

"It wasn’t until I heard of a man by the name of Bernie Sanders that I began to question and assert and recognize my inherent value as a human being." -Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pic.twitter.com/s1aLTz1mJ2 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 31, 2019

Just… wow:

This is the saddest thing I've ever heard https://t.co/BV3I95zjrF — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 31, 2019

This is legit pretty sad https://t.co/V0AHbIrVfe — Halloween Name Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 31, 2019

It’s beyond sad:

seriously, though, the way she is quoted by the Bernie twitter account is such a devastating putdown of her friends, her community, and her parents. — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 31, 2019

congrats to aoc on finding christ https://t.co/bona7hZXUs — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) October 31, 2019

I too did not recognize my inherent value as a human being until I heard a politician speak. https://t.co/j2RfHIxTLX — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) October 31, 2019

Leftism is a thinly-veiled religion which even has a doomsday cult spinoff in climate alarmism. https://t.co/E7PSWqUuvu — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 31, 2019

If you're going to require a politician to help you realize your inherent value as a human being at least choose one who has accomplished something. https://t.co/bYlcppiQN5 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 31, 2019

How strange. Another Dear Leader sort of following here.https://t.co/Gphz7MwTCQ — The Skeptic (@TheSkeptical1) October 31, 2019

I don't think Wokeistan is going to be happy that the person who made her recognize her inherent value as a human being was an old white man. https://t.co/9CUU4QsmZj — trick-or-treater (@neontaster) October 31, 2019

He's the Messiah and Tony Robbins all wrapped up in one! https://t.co/uPlFoWD9N2 — Elder Of Ziyon ҉ (@elderofziyon) October 31, 2019

No, not at all! *Eye roll*

patriarchy wins again! https://t.co/CKsSnOdrNV — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 31, 2019

"I realized I was human because an old white man told me" — Feminist Champion Alexandria Ocasio Cortez https://t.co/hJF0rIISpz — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 31, 2019

It’s certainly not a very “woke” comment from AOC.