As Twitchy told you earlier, during a House Financial Services Committee hearing, Maxine Waters asked Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to explain Facebook’s policy of not fact-checking political ads themselves.

Well, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also had some questions for Zuckerberg about Facebook’s policy regarding fact-checking, namely how can they allow a site “with ties to white supremacists” like the Daily Caller to play a role in the fact-checking process:

.@AOC attacks Zuckerberg for the @DailyCaller having a role in fact checking. She says the news outlet “has ties to white supremacists.” pic.twitter.com/wRe74ixjZP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 23, 2019

And @AOC has ties to antisemites. We can all play this game. https://t.co/EyjdQSVYZH — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 23, 2019

If we're going to play this game, CNN had white nationalist Richard Spencer on as a guest for one of their news packages as recently as July 2019 https://t.co/Dwq5XNSwAo https://t.co/nmF2dYG6QQ — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 23, 2019

Here is @AOC's full questioning of Mark Zuckerberg. "Could I run ads targeting Republicans in primaries saying that they voted for the Green New Deal?" pic.twitter.com/VrGQw7UzIW — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) October 23, 2019

There is no reason that anyone, including Zuckerberg, should be subjected to this badgering nonsense. @AOC lies more than almost any politician in the country, but no one suppresses her lies. Twitter has never taken down any of her false tweets. https://t.co/7jnFAIR3Pr — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 23, 2019

For the record, these aren't real questions. They are just insults and idiotic lectures being reframed as questions. She makes it obvious in this clip that she doesn't even care about the potential answers ("I'll move on"). @AOC doesn't belong anywhere near a position of power. https://t.co/TSIpmF3Q4p — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 23, 2019

