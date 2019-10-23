As Twitchy told you earlier, during a House Financial Services Committee hearing, Maxine Waters asked Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to explain Facebook’s policy of not fact-checking political ads themselves.

Well, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also had some questions for Zuckerberg about Facebook’s policy regarding fact-checking, namely how can they allow a site “with ties to white supremacists” like the Daily Caller to play a role in the fact-checking process:

That’s our AOC!

Trending

Every time.

And by the way:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Update:

***

Update:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCbiasconservativesDaily CallerFacebookfact checkersfar rightindependent fact-checkersMark Zuckerbergright wingsocial media biaswhite supremacy