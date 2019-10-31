Katie Hill officially resigned from Congress today, and ABC News thinks we need to consider exactly what that means … for the future of women and LGBTQ candidates:

Elliot Imse, director of communications at the Victory Institute, an organization that supports LGBTQ leaders in government, told ABC News her story “will give further pause to up and coming LGBTQ and women leaders.” He said this is especially true of younger people who are more connected to their phones and taking pictures.

“Many young people considering running for office are going to be hesitant to take this leap if these types of attacks are normalized,” he said, adding that personal attacks are “weaponized with more effectiveness” against women and LGBTQ people.

“Unfortunately, the experience that Katie Hill is having in terms of harassment and sort of abuse in a sexualized nature is not entirely new to women running for office,” Kelly Dittmar, a scholar at the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP) at Rutgers University, told ABC News.

Because of that, Dittmar said, Hill’s story in particular may not change the landscape of candidates, but it would be just one more story to add to the list of potential barriers for women considering running for office.

So, if we’re to understand this correctly, the decision to repeatedly engage in documented sexual relationships with subordinates isn’t the problem, but such a decision being a “potential barrier” for prospective women and LGBT candidates is?

