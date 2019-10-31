For her final House floor speech, Katie Hill decided to forego the whole having-integrity thing and opted instead to blame “a double standard” and “misogynistic culture” — among other factors that were not “I chose to engage in inappropriate sexual relationships with subordinates despite knowing full-well that I was violating ethics rules.”

Because there’s apparently no limit to Hill’s shamelessness, she also tweeted this:

I yield the balance of my time for now, but not forever. https://t.co/j4e0FAXxDL — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 31, 2019

Unsurprisingly, she’s still got lots of support from fans who are actually OK with the kind of double standards that benefit Hill:

Let’s hope you aren’t teaching your daughter that it’s perfectly OK to abuse your position of authority and have sex with people who work for you.

If you were a man you wouldn’t be allowed to give that speech. https://t.co/jYrP7Lmoul — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 31, 2019

you were having sex with your subordinates. That is no one else's fault but yours. — Steph (@steph93065) October 31, 2019