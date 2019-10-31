As Twitchy told you yesterday, the New York Times seized (yes, seized) on Donald Trump tweeting out the Daily Wire’s Photoshop of him awarding the Medal of Honor to Conan, the dog who helped take down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

And @nytimes has a story out on this: https://t.co/EgMof9ktPO — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019

Because politicians sharing doctored images is wrong. Except, of course, when it isn’t. As conservative writer Peter J. Hasson notes, Donald Trump is hardly alone in this sort of offense:

wow I can't believe somebody would tweet a doctored image like this, alert the fact checkers https://t.co/SbBt69tyjs — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 30, 2019

Found in the archives… pic.twitter.com/iFFeqloYHM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2019

Remember that? The day after Hillary Clinton tweeted that out, the New York Times ran a piece on how she’s “living her best life” as a “master troll.”

A tale of two memes pic.twitter.com/LLIvqFzZqY — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 30, 2019

Are Hillary Clinton’s memes more equal than Donald Trump’s in the New York Times’ eyes? Because it really looks that way.

the fact that both headlines are from nyt is just pic.twitter.com/kvuPui21ya — 16 Handle$ fan accou (@BasedKashiBar) October 30, 2019

Perfect — Amanda Prestigiacomo (@AmandaPresto) October 31, 2019

