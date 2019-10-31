As Twitchy told you yesterday, the New York Times seized (yes, seized) on Donald Trump tweeting out the Daily Wire’s Photoshop of him awarding the Medal of Honor to Conan, the dog who helped take down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Because politicians sharing doctored images is wrong. Except, of course, when it isn’t. As conservative writer Peter J. Hasson notes, Donald Trump is hardly alone in this sort of offense:

Remember that? The day after Hillary Clinton tweeted that out, the New York Times ran a piece on how she’s “living her best life” as a “master troll.”

Are Hillary Clinton’s memes more equal than Donald Trump’s in the New York Times’ eyes? Because it really looks that way.

Parting evergreen reminder:

