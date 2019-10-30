As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump tweeted out a Daily Wire Photoshop of himself awarding the medal of honor to the dog who helped kill Abu Bakr al-Baghadi. Dedicated firefighter Steve Herman didn’t waste any time trying to expose Trump’s deception:
I've requested details from the @WhiteHouse on this photo.
There was no such canine event on today's @POTUS schedule but there is a Medal of Honor ceremony set here for later today for an active duty Green Beret. https://t.co/NESINT9J4b
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019
"It's photoshopped," acknowledges a @WhiteHouse official. The dog is not here at the @WhiteHouse — yet.
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019
Photoshopped from the first Medal of Honor @realDonaldTrump awarded (to James McCloughan of the @USArmy for conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War). https://t.co/PHEUCZd6B0
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019
Just to show you how important this is, Herman’s been retweeting others who are as outraged as he is:
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019
All that outrage is totally righteous and great and all, but we need the Big Guns to really hammer Trump for this.
Enter the New York Times:
And @nytimes has a story out on this: https://t.co/EgMof9ktPO
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019
Because of course they have a story out on this.
Niraj Chokshi reports:
The image, which bears a watermark for a social media account for the conservative news site The Daily Wire, appeared to be an altered version of a 2017 Associated Press photograph. In the original, Mr. Trump is seen awarding a Medal of Honor to James C. McCloughan, a retired Army medic who is credited with saving the lives of 10 men during the war in Vietnam.
…
The image he shared on Wednesday was one of several altered photographs featuring the dog and posted in recent days on social media by The Daily Wire.
Dear God. Forget about Ukraine and quid pro quos. This is the impeachable offense.
Wait…are you being serious here? 😂😂😂🙈🙈
— Maxi (@Dice_Man5000) October 30, 2019
They’ve never been more serious about anything in their lives.
@nytimes
Dwerp…LOL
— Proud Texan🌴🐬 (@texastweetiepie) October 30, 2019
What a waste of everyone’s time and energy this is. Wow
— Live 4 Liberty (@Live4Liberty) October 30, 2019
You people have lost it.
— Gilbert Dilbert (@GilbertDilbert1) October 30, 2019
Oh my gosh, dude, stop. You're just making it worse.
— Nickarama (@Nickarama1) October 30, 2019
Journalism dies a little more every day.
— Double D (@whitewaterMkII) October 30, 2019
In broad daylight, no less.
***
