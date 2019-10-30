As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump tweeted out a Daily Wire Photoshop of himself awarding the medal of honor to the dog who helped kill Abu Bakr al-Baghadi. Dedicated firefighter Steve Herman didn’t waste any time trying to expose Trump’s deception:

Just to show you how important this is, Herman’s been retweeting others who are as outraged as he is:

All that outrage is totally righteous and great and all, but we need the Big Guns to really hammer Trump for this.

Enter the New York Times:

Because of course they have a story out on this.

Niraj Chokshi reports:

The image, which bears a watermark for a social media account for the conservative news site The Daily Wire, appeared to be an altered version of a 2017 Associated Press photograph. In the original, Mr. Trump is seen awarding a Medal of Honor to James C. McCloughan, a retired Army medic who is credited with saving the lives of 10 men during the war in Vietnam.

The image he shared on Wednesday was one of several altered photographs featuring the dog and posted in recent days on social media by The Daily Wire.

Dear God. Forget about Ukraine and quid pro quos. This is the impeachable offense.

They’ve never been more serious about anything in their lives.

In broad daylight, no less.

