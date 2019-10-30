As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump tweeted out a Daily Wire Photoshop of himself awarding the medal of honor to the dog who helped kill Abu Bakr al-Baghadi. Dedicated firefighter Steve Herman didn’t waste any time trying to expose Trump’s deception:

I've requested details from the @WhiteHouse on this photo.

There was no such canine event on today's @POTUS schedule but there is a Medal of Honor ceremony set here for later today for an active duty Green Beret. https://t.co/NESINT9J4b — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019

"It's photoshopped," acknowledges a @WhiteHouse official. The dog is not here at the @WhiteHouse — yet. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019

Photoshopped from the first Medal of Honor @realDonaldTrump awarded (to James McCloughan of the @USArmy for conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War). https://t.co/PHEUCZd6B0 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019

Just to show you how important this is, Herman’s been retweeting others who are as outraged as he is:

All that outrage is totally righteous and great and all, but we need the Big Guns to really hammer Trump for this.

Enter the New York Times:

And @nytimes has a story out on this: https://t.co/EgMof9ktPO — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019

Because of course they have a story out on this.

Niraj Chokshi reports: