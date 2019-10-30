Looks like someone on Team Trump took notice of Twitter’s mad love for the dog who helped kill ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, because Donald Trump sent out this tweet this afternoon, featuring an image from the Daily Wire:

It’s pretty great, right?

Make him Secretary of Defense! https://t.co/aNLsBTaAoC — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 30, 2019

This dog is going to be secretary of defense by the end of the week isn't it https://t.co/rd5XkdnEAy — Emily Zanotti’s Great & Unmatched Wisdom (@emzanotti) October 30, 2019

JUST GIVE THAT PUP THE MEDAL OF HONOR ALREADY https://t.co/9g4TgZOQbr — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 30, 2019

ok this might be his best tweet https://t.co/3PMNvuHuxH — Laura (@laurakbarr) October 30, 2019

It should be OK to laugh. But it won’t be for some people. Who’s gonna try to crap on this amazing tweet? We’re confident that if anyone can, it’ll be a journalist.

This is a dogtored photo https://t.co/oY470Ia1DG — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 30, 2019

Donald Trump Tweets Doctored Photo of Him Awarding Dog Medal — Halloween Name Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 30, 2019

Those two are joking, but you know who seems deadly serious? VOA News White House bureau chief Steve Herman, who’s determined to get to the bottom of what’s really going on here:

I've requested details from the @WhiteHouse on this photo.

There was no such canine event on today's @POTUS schedule but there is a Medal of Honor ceremony set here for later today for an active duty Green Beret. https://t.co/NESINT9J4b — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019

We’d like to think he’s joking, but knowing our media, we’d likely just be kidding ourselves.

Do you have any idea who stupid you look right now? (I'm leaving open the possibility that you're kidding.) https://t.co/6RY0Nsvj2X — RBe (@RBPundit) October 30, 2019

Uh that’s a bad photoshop my dude. — Everett (@eburetto) October 30, 2019

Go get em Matlock — verm (@jasonvermeer2) October 30, 2019

Pulitzer — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 30, 2019

Here in lies a great example of how the press whiffs Every. Single. Time! — GratefulPatriot (@Grpapefl) October 30, 2019

***

Update:

"It's photoshopped," acknowledges a @WhiteHouse official. The dog is not here at the @WhiteHouse — yet. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019

Great work, Lois!

***

Update: