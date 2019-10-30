Looks like someone on Team Trump took notice of Twitter’s mad love for the dog who helped kill ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, because Donald Trump sent out this tweet this afternoon, featuring an image from the Daily Wire:

It’s pretty great, right?

It should be OK to laugh. But it won’t be for some people. Who’s gonna try to crap on this amazing tweet? We’re confident that if anyone can, it’ll be a journalist.

Those two are joking, but you know who seems deadly serious? VOA News White House bureau chief Steve Herman, who’s determined to get to the bottom of what’s really going on here:

We’d like to think he’s joking, but knowing our media, we’d likely just be kidding ourselves.

***

Update:

Great work, Lois!

***

Update:

