As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump tweeted out the Daily Wire’s Photshopped image of him awarding the Medal of Honor to the dog who helped kill Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Journalist Steve Herman had a sneaking suspicion that the image wasn’t authentic. Figures that media firefighters would have a problem with something like this. But Herman’s earnest skepticism still wasn’t the lamest media reaction to Trump’s tweet. That honor may very well go to HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Daté:

Guys.

Amazing.

These people are just so … predictable.

He’s gonna need them.

