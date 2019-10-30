As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump tweeted out the Daily Wire’s Photshopped image of him awarding the Medal of Honor to the dog who helped kill Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Journalist Steve Herman had a sneaking suspicion that the image wasn’t authentic. Figures that media firefighters would have a problem with something like this. But Herman’s earnest skepticism still wasn’t the lamest media reaction to Trump’s tweet. That honor may very well go to HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Daté:

Fine, just the president of the United States disseminating a doctored image created by a right-wing propaganda site. pic.twitter.com/Ky26zdDaXe — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 30, 2019

Guys.

Amazing.

These people are just so … predictable.

posting dog memes just like hitler — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 30, 2019

dog memes? On the internet? How will we ever recover. — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) October 30, 2019

Or, you know, making a mild joke about a cute and courageous doggo. Said all the normal people. — KeepCalmAndDrawl (@FormerlyFormer) October 30, 2019

Did you tweet this with your serious face on? — Atop Greene's Hill (@atopgreeneshill) October 30, 2019

Are you okay? — 👻Grim Creature🎃 (@jtLOL) October 30, 2019

I'm so sorry this is happening to you. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 30, 2019

Thoughts and prayers for your sense of humor. — Sparktacular (@TheMainSpark) October 30, 2019

He’s gonna need them.