Hillary Clinton thought it would be funny to post this parody letter from JFK to former Soviet Pemiere Nikita Khrushchev as some sort of troll of President Trump’s letter to Turkey:

Does anyone know why she thought this would be a good idea?

LOL. The WaPost Fact Checker told her to STFU in the nicest way possible:

Even some libs are confused:

She just won’t go away, will she?

Over to you, Jack. Take. Action:

And tomorrow it will be even stupider:

Exit question: How would CNN cover this if President Trump posted it?

