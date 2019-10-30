As Twitchy told you yesterday, Ilhan Omar stunningly and bravely voted “present” on a House resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide. She had a really good reason for doing so.

Except no she didn’t:

Omar's office has sent this statement to CNN explaining her present vote: pic.twitter.com/Gpj198jx0p — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 29, 2019

Omar took a ton of heat for that — not just from her usual conservative critics, but even from many of her usual defenders. So maybe she’d like to try to explain her decision a little more clearly.

Except no she wouldn’t:

Ran into @IlhanMN on the Hill and asked if I could ask her about the Armenia genocide vote and statement and her answer was “you may not.” — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) October 30, 2019

And she’s usually so eager to defend her garbage positions! Weird!

Pretty sure I walked by this as it was happening, they really didn’t seem happy to have you behind them — Jake Holzman (@jacob_holzman) October 30, 2019

We can imagine.

Weak — v (@imthewalruz) October 30, 2019

That's some pretty weak sauce. — Chris Golding (@_Chris_Golding_) October 30, 2019