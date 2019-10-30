As Twitchy told you yesterday, Ilhan Omar stunningly and bravely voted “present” on a House resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide. She had a really good reason for doing so.
Except no she didn’t:
Omar's office has sent this statement to CNN explaining her present vote: pic.twitter.com/Gpj198jx0p
— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 29, 2019
Omar took a ton of heat for that — not just from her usual conservative critics, but even from many of her usual defenders. So maybe she’d like to try to explain her decision a little more clearly.
Except no she wouldn’t:
Ran into @IlhanMN on the Hill and asked if I could ask her about the Armenia genocide vote and statement and her answer was “you may not.”
— Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) October 30, 2019
And she’s usually so eager to defend her garbage positions! Weird!
Pretty sure I walked by this as it was happening, they really didn’t seem happy to have you behind them
— Jake Holzman (@jacob_holzman) October 30, 2019
We can imagine.
Oh. That's nice. https://t.co/qWlCotNOcV
— RBe (@RBPundit) October 30, 2019
Weak
— v (@imthewalruz) October 30, 2019
That's some pretty weak sauce.
— Chris Golding (@_Chris_Golding_) October 30, 2019
My definition of civic engagement is when elected officials hold themselves accountable, respond to media and do not ran away from them. pic.twitter.com/C97rOLYvKT
— Michael Elgort ✡️ (@just_whatever) October 30, 2019