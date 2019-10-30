As Twitchy told you yesterday, Ilhan Omar stunningly and bravely voted “present” on a House resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide. She had a really good reason for doing so.

Except no she didn’t:

Omar took a ton of heat for that — not just from her usual conservative critics, but even from many of her usual defenders. So maybe she’d like to try to explain her decision a little more clearly.

Except no she wouldn’t:

And she’s usually so eager to defend her garbage positions! Weird!

We can imagine.

