We know Kamala Harris’ poll numbers are in the toilet, but does she have to make it so obvious that she’s desperate?

If it wasn’t for voter suppression tactics like this, we’d be calling @staceyabrams governor. This is an attack on our democracy. https://t.co/Tj9mBjRANW — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 30, 2019

Doing a purge of voters who haven’t actually voted in several years is not “an attack on our democracy.” Moreover, voters whose names are set to be removed from the rolls will be notified in advance and have 30 days to respond, and they have multiple options for re-registering.

No. Be honest.

You know that's not true, right? — Laoshr (@Laoshr2) October 30, 2019

Lmao noooooo not true — Revenge of Corn Pop (@PeterskinScott) October 30, 2019

But you go off, Kween Kamala.

Last place baby — Baddog Films (@imabaddoggy10) October 30, 2019

It’s a race to the bottom, and Kamala Harris is hellbent on winning.

