Welp, looks like we can add Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg to the list of Stacey Abrams truthers:
.@PeteButtigieg, 2018 truther: "Racially motivated patterns of voter suppression are responsible for Stacey Abrams not being governor of Georgia right now" pic.twitter.com/NaU4gUG61A
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 25, 2019
Just in case you had any faith that Pete Buttigieg is a serious person.
The debate moderators in Georgia next month should ask for a show of hands of who thinks the state's current governor is illegitimate https://t.co/fp9rflpDIL
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 25, 2019
We’d like to see that. This, too:
One day, some brave soul will ask for evidence to support this claim. https://t.co/mSnVVZ12sy
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 25, 2019
But we’re not kidding ourselves; we won’t hold our breath.
Voter “suppression” is the perfect excuse. It never has to be proven, leaves no evidence and works every time they lose. https://t.co/4baTcUGYuJ
— AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) October 25, 2019