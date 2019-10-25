Welp, looks like we can add Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg to the list of Stacey Abrams truthers:

.@PeteButtigieg, 2018 truther: "Racially motivated patterns of voter suppression are responsible for Stacey Abrams not being governor of Georgia right now" pic.twitter.com/NaU4gUG61A — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 25, 2019

Just in case you had any faith that Pete Buttigieg is a serious person.

The debate moderators in Georgia next month should ask for a show of hands of who thinks the state's current governor is illegitimate https://t.co/fp9rflpDIL — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 25, 2019

We’d like to see that. This, too:

One day, some brave soul will ask for evidence to support this claim. https://t.co/mSnVVZ12sy — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 25, 2019

But we’re not kidding ourselves; we won’t hold our breath.