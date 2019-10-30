If you’re unfamiliar with Nick Fuentes, consider yourself lucky. He’s the host of “America First,” whatever the hell that is, and also a proud white nationalist and bigot. Fuentes was cheering on the white nationalist and homophobic trolls that attempted to sabotage Charlie Kirk and Rob Smith’s Q&A at a recent TPUSA event:

You really should know about Nick Fuentes, though, because he’s running around claiming that he’s emblematic of the true conservative movement. In case it wasn’t already clear enough that Fuentes is a nasty cockroach, check out his Holocaust denial comedy routine:

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: alt-rightanti-Semiticanti-Semitismcharlie kirkdeath campsholocaustHolocaust denialNick Fuentesovens