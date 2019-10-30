If you’re unfamiliar with Nick Fuentes, consider yourself lucky. He’s the host of “America First,” whatever the hell that is, and also a proud white nationalist and bigot. Fuentes was cheering on the white nationalist and homophobic trolls that attempted to sabotage Charlie Kirk and Rob Smith’s Q&A at a recent TPUSA event:

Hear what Nick Fuentes has to say about all this here. Subscribe: https://t.co/klcG8TvNAs

Follow: @NickJFuentes — Yung Skanderbeg (@yungskanderbeg) October 30, 2019

You really should know about Nick Fuentes, though, because he’s running around claiming that he’s emblematic of the true conservative movement. In case it wasn’t already clear enough that Fuentes is a nasty cockroach, check out his Holocaust denial comedy routine:

Here's Nick Fuentes denying that the Holocaust happened. Him and his followers are scum of the earth and their bad faith, anti-Semitic attacks should be shot down by the entire conservative movement. pic.twitter.com/7wJ9S7Q6zv — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 30, 2019

A lot of libs have blocked me since I got on this website.. but I'm most proud of being blocked by this alt-right dipshit. — Jason Hopkins (@thejasonhopkins) October 30, 2019

This is one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever watched! — Christian Grandma (@rjm831) October 30, 2019

This is one of the most utterly disgusting things I've ever seen in my life. — JP Asher (@jp_asher) October 30, 2019

Folks – the point of the anti-@charliekirk11 campaign is not to push Charlie on nationalism, or to stand up for free speech It's to attempt – foolishly – to mainstream anti-semitism pic.twitter.com/I1LZELsT4l — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 30, 2019

Less than two months ago, the instigator of this campaign described @MattWalshBlog as a "shabbos goy race traitor" The racism is the point of the exercise; the argument about free speech is facile (it's a private event) and they know it pic.twitter.com/OyNLfx2jyS — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 30, 2019

Anyone seriously questioning whether Nick is an anti-Semite, feel free to explain this one away pic.twitter.com/og9whGLuoP — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 30, 2019

Our movement gives no quarter to Holocaust deniers and anti-Semites. Period. It is what separates us. https://t.co/5JJhR4K93q — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 30, 2019