Things got a little ugly last night when white nationalist and anti-gay “trolls” “sabotaged the Q&A portion” of a TPUSA event at The Ohio State University:

There were a number of trolls who sabotaged the Q&A portion of tonight’s @tpusa event. Many of the questions were abhorrent and were not asked in good faith. White nationalism and anti-gay hatred have no place in our movement. This is what the Left wants. It’s time to Wake Up — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 30, 2019

For some reason, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes found Benny Johnson calling out these troll amusing:

Rob Smith — “America’s Favorite Black Gay Veteran Republican!” — shared the stage with Charlie Kirk and he had this awesome response to Hayes:

Yes, the replies. Because *actual* racists and White Supremacists HATE @TPUSA and everyone associated with it. And I’m glad they do. Perhaps I should come on @MSNBC and school you on the difference between racists and conservatives. https://t.co/js4EyKL3F1 — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) October 30, 2019

Smith was on stage and the target of some of the abuse:

Considering the fact that I spent an hour last night with @TPUSA founder @charliekirk11 battling actual White Supremacists (who are still not Nazis), I’d say that’s false. Your hyperbole is the opposite of what’s needed to bring Americans together. https://t.co/6n6dSTdfkQ — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) October 30, 2019

And as you can see from this video, Kirk and Smith slap down the homophobic questioning:

There’s a difference between asking genuine questions & trolling “How does Anal Sex help win the Culture War” isn’t a serious question It’s homophobic & disgusting. In America, what happens between two consenting adults is their business They’re the New Westboro Baptist Kids pic.twitter.com/N3Rx4OJJ6d — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 30, 2019

Really well done, everyone:

I have the utmost respect for @robsmithonline who is so 100% himself no matter the pushback. He and so many other conservatives like him will be what ensures that conservative values like free speech, gun rights, low taxes, and individual freedom reach more people than ever. — Stormi Rodriguez (@stormirdgz) October 30, 2019

More from Johnson:

If you’re a *real* conservative who believes in individual liberty then above all else you want: — Less government control over our choices

— Less government authority to tell us how to live

— more freedom for all Americans These Hate-filled gremlins are NOT conservative — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 30, 2019

You can watch the entire exchange here:

