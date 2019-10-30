Things got a little ugly last night when white nationalist and anti-gay “trolls” “sabotaged the Q&A portion” of a TPUSA event at The Ohio State University:

For some reason, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes found Benny Johnson calling out these troll amusing:

Rob Smith — “America’s Favorite Black Gay Veteran Republican!” — shared the stage with Charlie Kirk and he had this awesome response to Hayes:

Trending

Smith was on stage and the target of some of the abuse:

And as you can see from this video, Kirk and Smith slap down the homophobic questioning:

Really well done, everyone:

More from Johnson:

You can watch the entire exchange here:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: charlie kirktpusa