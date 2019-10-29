With her poll numbers tanking, Kamala Harris is pulling out all the stops to get the momentum going again. Maybe this’ll do the trick:

The War on Drugs was a war on our own people. pic.twitter.com/VtyG4aHoDu — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 28, 2019

You’ve gotta give her props for managing to keep a straight face there.

it’s like she doesn’t remember who she is — chairman seriousness (@seriousascanb) October 28, 2019

Good lord. I didn’t think you could be more shameless. — Dan (@MurdockWVa) October 28, 2019

Right?

Okay but—but you🤔 — car 🇹🇹 (@bikiniraptor) October 28, 2019

Didn’t you lead that charge? — Palito Vergoso (@PalitoVergoso) October 29, 2019

From one of the biggest drug warriors in the history of CA. — Napoleon AF (@Joe_Clave) October 28, 2019

You were a part of that😂. Remember?? Prosecutor. — NotYourBankersHome (@Legalator) October 28, 2019