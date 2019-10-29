With her poll numbers tanking, Kamala Harris is pulling out all the stops to get the momentum going again. Maybe this’ll do the trick:
The War on Drugs was a war on our own people. pic.twitter.com/VtyG4aHoDu
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 28, 2019
You’ve gotta give her props for managing to keep a straight face there.
— Craig Mcdonough (@_CraigMcDonough) October 28, 2019
it’s like she doesn’t remember who she is
— chairman seriousness (@seriousascanb) October 28, 2019
Good lord. I didn’t think you could be more shameless.
— Dan (@MurdockWVa) October 28, 2019
Right?
Okay but—but you🤔
— car 🇹🇹 (@bikiniraptor) October 28, 2019
Didn’t you lead that charge?
— Palito Vergoso (@PalitoVergoso) October 29, 2019
From one of the biggest drug warriors in the history of CA.
— Napoleon AF (@Joe_Clave) October 28, 2019
You were a part of that😂. Remember?? Prosecutor.
— NotYourBankersHome (@Legalator) October 28, 2019
And you participated in it, gladly! You say the words, but your actions are louder.
— Super Soviet Lunchbox™ 🏴☠️ (@SuperSovietBox) October 28, 2019