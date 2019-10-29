In case you missed it, the staff at ostensible sports site Deadspin were recently directed to avoid covering material that isn’t explicitly sports-related.

In a Monday memo to staff, G/O Media editorial director Paul Maidment told the employees of the site—which primarily covers sports, but also frequently writes about media, politics, and culture—to abstain from stories that do not have an explicit link to sports.

“To create as much great sports journalism as we can requires a 100% focus of our resources on sports. And it will be the sole focus,” Maidment said. “Deadspin will write only about sports and that which is relevant to sports in some way.”

The top editorial leader at G/O—the new company overseeing Deadspin, Gizmodo, Jezebel, Lifehacker, and a number of former Gawker Media sites—told employees that stories with tie-ins to sports were permitted to run on the site but that they should leave non-sports stories to the company’s other websites.

“Where such subjects touch on sports, they are fair game for Deadspin. Where they do not, they are not,” Maidment wrote. “We have plenty of other sites that write about politics, pop culture, the arts, and the rest, and they’re the appropriate place for such work.”

Today, one of Deadspin’s writers, Barry Petchesky, tweeted that he’s been fired “for not sticking to sports”:

It’s difficult to rejoice in someone losing their job, but maybe Deadspin’s commitment to getting über-political hasn’t actually panned out very well for them and that layoffs are the logical conclusion.

Do they have a case, though?

Petchesky may just be one of many.

Can Deadspin really stick to sports?

