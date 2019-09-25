We know everyone can’t agree on everything, but we’d like to think that at the very least, most people would agree that Des Moines Register reporter Aaron Calvin’s demented campaign to cancel mega-children’s-hospital-fundraiser Carson King over a couple of stupid high-school-era tweets is pathetic and disgusting and straight-up malicious.

But Deadspin is here to remind us that we’d be naïve to think such a thing:

There we have it.

If you thought the tweet was bad, get a load of the actual post:

Another bang-up job by Deadspin, ladies and gentlemen.

