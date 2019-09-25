We know everyone can’t agree on everything, but we’d like to think that at the very least, most people would agree that Des Moines Register reporter Aaron Calvin’s demented campaign to cancel mega-children’s-hospital-fundraiser Carson King over a couple of stupid high-school-era tweets is pathetic and disgusting and straight-up malicious.

But Deadspin is here to remind us that we’d be naïve to think such a thing:

Is beer money sign man sorry for old racist tweets? https://t.co/X84iaFWCDA pic.twitter.com/dRZW36C8ux — Deadspin (@Deadspin) September 25, 2019

There we have it.

Pathetic. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2019

Bad take. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 25, 2019

This is a bad tweet, and you should feel badly. His name is Donated His Money To Sick Kids Man. https://t.co/WKq7s1bxhA — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) September 25, 2019

If you thought the tweet was bad, get a load of the actual post:

Another bang-up job by Deadspin, ladies and gentlemen.

I'm just here for the ratio. — Rob from Jersey (@Robsgymnasium) September 25, 2019

I can't do much. Im only one man. But I know something I can do. Add to the ratio. pic.twitter.com/t0rNaYk6J1 — RJ (@TrumbleRobo) September 25, 2019

Is your mom sorry for having you? — neontaster (@neontaster) September 25, 2019

Nothing like crucifying a kid who’s trying to do amazing things for charity over some tweets he wrote when he was 16. God Bless America? — Keith Montesano (@keithmontesano) September 25, 2019

I'm betting the sick kids he's helping with his generous donation don't care what he did 8 years ago. I sure as hell don't. — Robert Gaut (@robert_gaut) September 25, 2019

Sad what you have to do for clicks. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) September 25, 2019

What the hell is wrong with you psychos? — Pelosi's Dentures (@DenturesPelosi) September 25, 2019

This is why barstool is better — Blaine Moyers (@BlaineMoyers) September 25, 2019