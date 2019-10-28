Some people are upset that Donald Trump was booed at Game 5 of the World Series. Pod bro and former Obama senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer thinks their priorities are a bit misplaced:

Being more upset at the people yelling about the President’s crimes than the President that committed those crimes is an odd take. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 28, 2019

Pretty odd take from Pfeiffer, considering life during the Obama era. Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, had a reminder for Dan:

You guys had a rodeo clown fired for making fun of Obama. https://t.co/7fTtmqTC5R — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 28, 2019

We were all supposed to be outraged at that rodeo clown instead of at the president whose reign was plagued by scandal after scandal.

*While he was using the IRS to target conservatives — rutesperanza (@rutesperanza) October 28, 2019

They still claim conservatives think the tan suit was a huge scandal. Me I think drone striking an underage American citizen without any due process was worse but what do I know? — Sean (@angry_blue_dot) October 28, 2019

They’ve forgotten — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) October 28, 2019

I forgot about this but yea, they seem to have forgotten about those 8 years. 😂 — Chris (@PugLife_87) October 28, 2019

Forgotten? Or just tried to pretend it never happened?

