Some people are upset that Donald Trump was booed at Game 5 of the World Series. Pod bro and former Obama senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer thinks their priorities are a bit misplaced:

Pretty odd take from Pfeiffer, considering life during the Obama era. Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, had a reminder for Dan:

We were all supposed to be outraged at that rodeo clown instead of at the president whose reign was plagued by scandal after scandal.

Oh well.

Forgotten? Or just tried to pretend it never happened?

