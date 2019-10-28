Megyn Kelly has a reputation for being pretty fearless — and it looks like she’s decided to run with it:
Sources tell me: more NBC harassment victims are coming fwd behind the scenes. If u are a victim or have info re: a sex harassment situation at NBC – whether you’ve filed a claim or not – Silence Breakers confirms it is offering confidential support: [email protected]
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 28, 2019
Just last week, Kelly and actress and alleged Harvey Weinstein victim Rose McGowan got together for a “brainstorming session”:
Brainstorming pic.twitter.com/uKmL3fQhe8
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 25, 2019
Did that have anything to do with Kelly’s tweet about NBC today? Stay tuned …
You go Megyn!!!
— LuluBelle (@LuluBelleNan) October 28, 2019
Way to lead, Megyn!!! 💪🏻
— TheModerateMillenial (@The_Mod_Mill) October 28, 2019
Remind me never to mess with Megyn Kelly. https://t.co/jsJ1qvaRrO
— 👻Grim Creature🎃 (@jtLOL) October 28, 2019
***
