Megyn Kelly has a reputation for being pretty fearless — and it looks like she’s decided to run with it:

Sources tell me: more NBC harassment victims are coming fwd behind the scenes. If u are a victim or have info re: a sex harassment situation at NBC – whether you’ve filed a claim or not – Silence Breakers confirms it is offering confidential support: [email protected] — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 28, 2019

Just last week, Kelly and actress and alleged Harvey Weinstein victim Rose McGowan got together for a “brainstorming session”:

Did that have anything to do with Kelly’s tweet about NBC today? Stay tuned …

